The Princess of Wales also gave Arthur Fery a surprise birthday card after the Brit's fairy-tale run to the semi-finals

Kate, Princess of Wales, and her daughter Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box to watch the men's singles final. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

The Princess of Wales has enjoyed a family day out at Wimbledon after being joined by two of her children and Prince William on centre court.

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George and Charlotte and her husband joined her in a star-studded royal box, not far from the likes of actors Dustin Hoffman, Rami Malek, Sienna Miller and Ben Stiller, as well as the singer Raye and the broadcaster Amol Rajan. It's the second year in a row that George, 12, and Charlotte, 11, have accompanied her to the men’s final, which this year sees defending champion Jannik Sinner take on Alexander Zverev. Her youngest, Louis, whilst not at the event, has asked to become a ball boy at the All England Club, the Princess has revealed. Read More: Princess Kate arrives at Centre Court in bold red for Wimbledon Ladies Final Read More: King Charles reunited with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet for first time in four years - as Sussexes visit Highgrove

Prince George (2L) and Princess Charlotte (3L) use fans to cool off as they sit with their parents during the men's singles final at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

The Waleses were given a standing ovation from the 15,000-strong crowd on centre court as they took their seats in the royal box, which Kate acknowledged with a wave. Earlier, British wildcard Arthur Fery greeted the royals when they arrived at SW19 shortly after 3 pm.

Catherine and Princess Charlotte arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the Gentlemen's Singles Final. Picture: Getty

Fery didn't make the final after his semi-final defeat by Zverev, but he was presented with a birthday card by Kate to celebrate his big day at the final on Sunday. In return, he offered to “hit some balls” with George and Charlotte if they learned to play tennis. “I know the whole family are all tennis fans, so I told her if her kids ever wanted to hit, I’m free. It would be good to see them again," he said.

Kate hands a card to semi-finalist Arthur Fery. Picture: Getty