George, Charlotte and Louis’ sweet name for baby kangaroo revealed
Conservationist Robert Irwin announced the news on social media.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have named a new baby kangaroo being cared for at a zoo in Australia.
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The royal youngsters decided to call the joey Cwtch, which is Welsh for cuddle.
Conservationist Robert Irwin announced the news on social media, writing: “Introducing Cwtch, the newest member of the Australia Zoo family, a gorgeous eastern grey kangaroo joey.”
He said in video footage that “my friends, the Wales family, helped us to name our beautiful new joey”.
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Irwin, the son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin, added that “Cwtch, which is Welsh for cuddle” was the “absolute perfect name” because “at this age they love a cuddle and they spend most of their time inside that pouch with their mum”.
The presenter, who manages Australia Zoo in Queensland and is an ambassador for William’s Earthshot Prize, added: “I want to say a particular thank you to Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte for your help in finding this little one a brilliant name.”
He wrote in his Instagram post: “Look out for Cwtch on your next visit to @australiazoo, and support their vital conservation efforts to protect Australia’s wildlife and wild places.”
George visited Australia with his parents on a royal tour in 2014 when he was a baby, and met a bilby called George at Taronga Zoo in Sydney.
The Prince of Wales previously offered encouragement to Irwin prior to the Australian’s performance on a US edition of Dancing With The Stars.
A 20th birthday episode of the show last November included William among several special faces who made an appearance.
A pre-recorded clip showed Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson receiving a Zoom call from the future king in the lead-up to their performance.
“We’re missing you Robert,” William said on the call, which took place ahead of the Earthshot awards night in Rio de Janeiro.
Irwin had to miss the ceremony due to his commitments with the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.
“Whilst your ‘twinkle toes’ are going off elsewhere, I need you down here,” William said.
“Witney, you need to get him in as much glitter as you can. You guys have got a seriously good chance of winning it. So just the best of luck on the show.”