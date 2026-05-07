Conservationist Robert Irwin announced the news on social media.

George, Charlotte and Louis’ sweet name for baby kangaroo revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have named a new baby kangaroo being cared for at a zoo in Australia.

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The royal youngsters decided to call the joey Cwtch, which is Welsh for cuddle. Conservationist Robert Irwin announced the news on social media, writing: “Introducing Cwtch, the newest member of the Australia Zoo family, a gorgeous eastern grey kangaroo joey.” He said in video footage that “my friends, the Wales family, helped us to name our beautiful new joey”. Read more: Duchess of Sussex shares rare photo of Archie on his seventh birthday Read more: Kensington Palace releases video of Princess Charlotte playing on holiday and showing off cricket skills to mark 11th birthday

Irwin, the son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin, added that “Cwtch, which is Welsh for cuddle” was the “absolute perfect name” because “at this age they love a cuddle and they spend most of their time inside that pouch with their mum”. The presenter, who manages Australia Zoo in Queensland and is an ambassador for William’s Earthshot Prize, added: “I want to say a particular thank you to Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte for your help in finding this little one a brilliant name.” He wrote in his Instagram post: “Look out for Cwtch on your next visit to @australiazoo, and support their vital conservation efforts to protect Australia’s wildlife and wild places.” George visited Australia with his parents on a royal tour in 2014 when he was a baby, and met a bilby called George at Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

Prince George with William and Kate during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. Picture: Alamy