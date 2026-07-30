George and Amal Clooney flee £8m French chateau with twins amid raging wildfires
The couple have used the property as their primary residence since being awarded French citizenship in 2025.
George and Amal Clooney have evacuated their home in southern France with their twins as wildfires continue to rage across the region, the actor’s publicist has said.
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The Hollywood star and his British human rights lawyer wife left their luxury property near Brignoles, Provence, amid growing concern over the advancing fires.
Before fleeing, Clooney wrote to Brignoles mayor Didier Brémond, saying the family did not know whether their home would survive.
“At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” he wrote.
“As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasise two things. First, we hope you and the people of our city are safe.
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"Second, Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.”
The couple, who have nine-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, bought the estate, known as Domaine du Canadel, in 2021.
They have used the property as their primary residence since being awarded French citizenship in 2025.
The £8m property includes a 25-acre vineyard, swimming pool, tennis court, olive groves and a boules pitch.
It is situated in the hills above Brignoles, just minutes away from the village of Cotignac.
It comes as devastating wildfires ripped through parts of France in what president Emmanuel Macron described as the country's biggest challenge since the Second World War.
Spain also declared a national emergency earlier this week after weather agency AEMET announced a new heatwave starting on Wednesday.
Temperatures are forecast to hit 42C in the northeast and 39C towards Madrid, while Bordeaux, the closest city to the worst wildfires in France, has hit 40C.
"We are preparing to accommodate a large number of people should further evacuations be ordered," said Thomas Cazenave, the mayor of Bordeaux - who added he is bracing for "all eventualities".