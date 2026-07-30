The couple have used the property as their primary residence since being awarded French citizenship in 2025.

They have used the property as their primary residence since being awarded French citizenship in 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

George and Amal Clooney have evacuated their home in southern France with their twins as wildfires continue to rage across the region, the actor’s publicist has said.

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The Hollywood star and his British human rights lawyer wife left their luxury property near Brignoles, Provence, amid growing concern over the advancing fires. Before fleeing, Clooney wrote to Brignoles mayor Didier Brémond, saying the family did not know whether their home would survive. “At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” he wrote. “As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasise two things. First, we hope you and the people of our city are safe. Read more: Nuclear power station 'on alert' as crews fight wildfire in Suffolk - as blaze reaches size of 140 football pitches Read more: Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi sound alarm over food supplies as Britain imports nearly 80% of fresh fruit and veg - as heatwaves and wildfires sweep Europe

Several wildfires are affecting the southern part of Brignoles and threatening the village of Camps-la-Source. Picture: Alamy

"Second, Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.” The couple, who have nine-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, bought the estate, known as Domaine du Canadel, in 2021. They have used the property as their primary residence since being awarded French citizenship in 2025. The £8m property includes a 25-acre vineyard, swimming pool, tennis court, olive groves and a boules pitch. It is situated in the hills above Brignoles, just minutes away from the village of Cotignac.

The Hollywood couple pictured with Brignoles mayor Didier Brémond. Picture: X / @DidierBremond

A French fire engine drives through thick smoke as flames burn along the roadside during the Lège-Cap-Ferret wildfire in Gironde. Picture: Alamy