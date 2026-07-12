The claims raise fresh questions over the relationship between the Reform UK leader and one of his closest associates

Nigel Farage (L), accompanied by George Cottrell (R) in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Convicted fraudster George Cottrell is reported to have made undeclared donations to Reform UK by paying thousands of pounds in party office costs that were not declared to the Electoral Commission.

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Mr Cottrell, who helped fund Nigel Farage before he was elected MP for Clacton, is also said to have had access to the Reform leader's party email account and worked from a desk next to his private office at the party's Westminster headquarters. The reported payments included computer equipment and software bought using Cottrell's personal bank card for use by Reform staff. Under electoral law, donations worth more than £500, including goods and services provided free of charge or at a discount, must be declared to the Electoral Commission. Read More: Ann Widdecombe murder ‘not politically motivated’, say police - as man, 28, still in custody Read More: Tommy Robinson taken on trip to Russia with Elon Musk’s family foundation, reveals father Errol

Nigel Farage with George Cottrell in 2019. Picture: Alamy

It is also unclear whether Cottrell met the legal requirements to be a "permissible" donor when the reported payments were made. Only certain individuals are allowed to make donations to political parties, including those registered to vote in the UK, under electoral law. Cottrell is a tax resident of Montenegro and, according to The Sunday Times, was not added to the UK's overseas electoral register until December last year. Reform declined to comment on the reported undeclared purchase of office equipment or on Cottrell's status as a donor, maintaining that he is a volunteer with no official role within the party. The newspaper also reports that Cottrell also had long-standing access to Mr Farage's party email account and was one of only two people with permanent access, alongside his private secretary.

An activist outside parliament on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

He is also said to have worked either alongside Mr Farage in his private office at Reform's Westminster headquarters or from a desk in the adjoining office, where he was reportedly involved in senior political and fundraising matters. Mr Cottrell is also said to routinely carry a Reform UK business card featuring the party's logo and Mr Farage's email address. It is unclear whether those arrangements remain in place. Reform did not respond when asked whether Cottrell still had access to Mr Farage's emails or office space. When asked about the desk, a spokesman reportedly replied: "None of your business."