It is unclear who provided the money used by the account and who ultimately received the winnings.

Betting account in George Cottrell’s name received $9mn in crypto from unidentified sources. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A betting account in the name of George Cottrell received almost $9 million in cryptocurrency from unidentified sources while he was providing gifts and benefits to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, it has been reported.

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Mr Cottrell is a British aristocratic banker and convicted fraudster who has been embroiled in an investigation into donations given to Reform UK. In October 2024, the Polymarket account “GCottrell93” received about $8.8 million from two separate wallets, and the funds were then used to bet on Donald Trump winning the US presidential election, the Financial Time has reported. Shortly after the election result, which generated $4.46 million in profit, almost all of the money in the account was emptied into two different wallets. It is unclear who provided the money used by the account and who ultimately received the winnings. Read more: George Cottrell ‘had access to Farage emails and covered Reform costs without disclosure to Electoral Commission’ Read more: Farage 'turned down inadequate taxpayer-funded security' following police advice over threats

George Cottrell and Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

Long-term ally Mr Cottrell reportedly recruited and paid three staff to work on Mr Farage’s social media before the general election, and has continued to allow him to use a five-storey Georgian property he rented near Buckingham Palace. The flows of betting money raise questions about the source of the 32-year-old’s finances and whether money from different individuals has been used to fund his gifts, donations or benefits in kind for Mr Farage.

According to the Financial Times, Cottrell declined to answer questions about the beneficial owner of the Polymarket wallet, whether any third party had an economic interest in the bets or winnings, and whether any of the money was used directly or indirectly to fund travel, staff, security, accommodation, loans, gifts or other support for Mr Farage or Reform. His lawyers said he would not comment on his financial affairs or on specific transactions, and that this did not mean he accepted the FT’s assertions. LBC has contacted Mr Cottrell's lawyers for comment.