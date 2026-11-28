Two fundraisers were set up, one with the goal of £2,000 which has now raised over £17,000. The other has raised nearly £58,000.

George at work. Picture: George The Stourbridge Junction Station Cat X account

By Sophie Clark

A fundraiser for a beloved local cat massively surpassed its initial goal, as generous feline lovers chipped in to aid with veterinary bills.

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George, a beloved ginger cat who, according to social media "works" as senior mouse catcher at Stourbridge Junction Station, fell mysteriously ill and was subject to thousands in vet costs to uncover what was going on. Two fundraisers were set up, one with the goal of £2,000 which has now raised over £17,000. The other has raised nearly £58,000 for the cat who commuters say is "a ray of sunshine." The mouse catcher, who is know for greeting commuters at the station, has an enormous social media following, with approximately 236,600 followers across Facebook, Instagram, and X combined. He is often pictured on these platforms sitting by the stations tannoy system or napping on other station worker's chairs. “We are completely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled by the love, kindness and generosity that has been shown towards our little ginger boy, shared the appeal or taken the time to send George their love and good wishes,” wrote Mrs Simone Carter on her GoFundMe which has raised nearly £60,000 for the cat. Read more: Cat named Zeus catches train from Essex to London before staff escort him home Read more: A purr-fect recovery! Larry the Downing Street cat back on patrol after fresh health scare

A little bedtime update on our Georgie 🧡



Following further investigations today, we have received some cautiously encouraging news.

Whilst there are still questions to be answered, we have a few more little positives to take comfort from pic.twitter.com/EYOJMDcmi3 — George The Stourbridge Junction Station Cat (@TheStourbridge) November 27, 2026

“When we set up this fundraiser, we could never have imagined the response it would receive. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to every single person who has donated.” Mrs Carter said the initial donations went to George’s medical bills but the rest will go towards other cats in need. Love for George, who had a sizable socials following before the illness, was shared in the responses to the fundraiser, with people saying: "George brings so much joy every day, pulling so hard for his quick recuperation." Another read: "He is a ray of sunshine and kindness and we wish him a speedy recovery." Not everyone has been so onboard with the size of the donations going towards a cat. Telegraph critic William Sitwell wrote an opinion column in The Telegraph called “Only Brits would give £70k to a cat in a squeeze.” In the column Sitwell called the size of the donations “loopy” and “seriously bonkers”, stating: “I’d wrestle the puss away, pop it in a sack, and chuck it in a well.”

Good morning & welcome to Whiskers Wednesday.



It feels a little strange without our favourite ginger boy here this morning.



Whilst we wait for more news of George, I thought we could brighten each other’s morning by sharing our favourite ‘George-isms’. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/vLGMbN1LTL — George The Stourbridge Junction Station Cat (@TheStourbridge) November 25, 2026

George's X account run by Carter responded, saying: "There is nothing ridiculous about compassion, nothing foolish about kindness and nothing shameful about loving an animal." When the beloved white and ginger station cat fell ill, Carter, who manages the cat’s already popular social media, took to the fundraiser to explain his vet bills would be costly as he had to stay overnight for tests. His owners were unsure of how much they would cost, but they were sure to be over £1,500. Mrs Carter told fans of George: “For many years, our special ginger boy has been bringing smiles, laughter and a little bit of happiness to people from all walks of life. “Whether he’s greeting commuters, supervising his railway colleagues, enjoying his favourite roast dinner or simply making someone smile on a difficult day, George has a wonderful way of finding a place in people’s hearts.”