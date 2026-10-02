Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, died in December last year after an incident that the Ministry of Defence described as a “tragic accident while observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability”.

Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, was killed in Ukraine. Picture: MOD

By Flaminia Luck

A British paratrooper who died while helping Ukrainian troops in the war with Russia was killed by an explosion, a coroner has ruled.

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Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, died on December 9 last year after an incident that the Ministry of Defence described as a “tragic accident while observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability”. After an inquest conducted partly in secret this week, senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter revealed for the first time that the high-achieving soldier, a member of the Parachute Regiment, had died from injuries sustained in an explosion. The location of the incident has been kept under wraps, other than it was away from the front line. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that limited numbers of Armed Forces personnel are being deployed to Ukraine, to provide security for the British diplomatic presence and support the Ukrainian armed forces. But the presence of paratroopers in Ukraine was not publicly known prior to L/Cpl Hooley’s death. Last week, the coroner rejected a media request for a public hearing of the inquest, and on Tuesday this week he reached his conclusion on his own in private. “L/Cpl George Hooley was a soldier in the British Army serving in the Parachute Regiment in Ukraine,” he recorded in the Record of Inquest supplied to the Press Association. “On the early morning of 6/12/25 he sustained multiple injuries from an explosion while observing Ukrainian Forces test a new defensive capability away from the front line. “He received prompt emergency medical treatment at the scene and subsequently underwent surgery but died from his injuries in hospital in Kiev on 9/12/25.”

Picture: MOD

In correspondence with PA, the coroner said he had been provided with only “limited evidence” about the circumstances and cause of the explosion, but did not elaborate on what that evidence was. The MoD did not respond to questions about the fatal explosion, including whether the cause had been determined and if anyone had been held responsible. Mr Salter said he received statements from L/Cpl Hooley’s Army colleagues and British Army doctors, and had also been provided with “Ukrainian documents” which set out that soldier had been treated in at least two hospital, including one in Kyiv. He added that he found there were “no suspicious circumstances”. When rejecting a request for a public hearing, the coroner said L/Cpl Hooley’s family “made a specific request for his inquest to be conducted in writing” which he agreed to. He added that unnamed interested parties had also been consulted and agreed to an inquest behind closed doors. “Adequate information has been obtained to answer the four statutory questions,” he said. “Information about the precise nature of the defensive capability being tested is sensitive and would not be disclosed during an inquest.” He called the death “sadly straightforward”, and insisted that the public interest would be served by the provision of documents after the hearing had taken place.

Picture: MOD