The archive as a whole is expected to achieve more than £200,000.

George Michael’s Faith video guitar could fetch more than £100,000 at auction. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The guitar played by George Michael in his Faith music video is up for auction this autumn and is expected to fetch more than £100,000.

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The original 1940s’ Gretsch Synchromatic 160 guitar from the 1987 video will be the highlight of the auction Faith & Fame: A Personal George Michael Collection, on Thursday October 29. The video features Michael wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans, playing the guitar next to a jukebox. The song, from Michael’s debut solo album of the same name, spent four weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached number two in the UK. The collection featuring the guitar was assembled by Michael’s former personal assistant, Siobhan Bailey, amassed during her 20 years working with him. Bailey died in 2014 and her personal archive is being offered for auction by her widower. Read more: US feminist activist Gloria Steinem dies aged 92 Read more: Disney Channel star Carla Jeffrey dies at 33 - as tributes paid to 'vibrant and beautiful' actress

Michael, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, had 13 number one singles in the UK. Picture: Getty

Other items include ring-bound tour itineraries from Michael’s solo career and his time in the band Wham! There is also memorabilia from some of his most celebrated live performances, including a four-page running order from Live Aid in 1985, which features his duet with Elton John, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me. For fans of his recordings, there are numerous presentation discs and gold records celebrating milestone sales, including a gold disc for 500,000 UK sales of Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (estimated at £200-£500). There is also an award for more than a million UK sales of Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 (estimate £200-£500) and more than 1.8 million UK sales of Older (estimate £200-£500). There are rare cassettes and acetate singles, some marked Not For Sale, and several signed photographs, all personally inscribed to Bailey, which offer a glimpse into Michael’s professional and personal life.

Michael died of heart disease on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53. Picture: Getty