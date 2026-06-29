Russell delivered an impressive display to keep Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli at bay to claim a much-needed win and reduce the latter’s title advantage from 50 points to 40 ahead of next weekend’s British Grand Prix

George Russell delivered an impressive display to keep Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli at bay. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

George Russell was hailed as “cold-blooded” after ending an agonising 112-day wait for victory at Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix George Russell to reignite his world championship dream.

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Russell headed into the eighth round of the season at the Red Bull Ring winless since the opening fixture in Melbourne on March 8. But he delivered an impressive display to keep Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli at bay to claim a much-needed win and reduce the latter’s title advantage from 50 points to 40 ahead of next weekend’s British Grand Prix. Russell’s triumph also elevated him ahead of Lewis Hamilton into second in the standings after a questionable three-stop strategy scuppered the Ferrari driver’s challenge. Hamilton took the chequered flag in fifth and is now 46 points off the championship pace. “Yabba-dabba-doo!” yelled a euphoric Russell over the radio as he channelled his inner Fred Flinstone. His season so far has been rocked by bad luck, indifferent form, and a mighty impressive Antonelli – a winner of five races – in the other Mercedes. Read More: Emma Raducanu out of Wimbledon as she announces injury setback Read More: England captain Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket

George Russell of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team celebrates on the podium. Picture: Getty

“It was a perfect execution by George,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. “He was quick, he managed the tyres well, cold-blooded, and I am really happy for him.” Russell, 28, begun the year as the title favourite, and he raced out the traps with a dominant victory. But the title momentum quickly swung to the other side of the Mercedes garage in the hands of his junior team-mate to leave Russell scrambling for answers. “The tough races test you psychologically,” admitted Russell. “And my last win feels like a long time ago. “It has been a tough couple of months with races which felt like everything was going against me, and then an incredible team-mate who has been delivering spectacular performances, week-in-week-out. “I know I am capable of doing it. I have always believed in that. This year, I never doubted my ability, I just doubted the process, and I’ve needed to get on top of that. But I have not forgotten how to drive.

George Russell begun the year as the title favourite, and he raced out the traps with a dominant victory. Picture: Alamy