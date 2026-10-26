Kimi Antonelli holds a 123-point lead over teammate George Russell.

George Russell says second spot would mean nothing as Kimi Antonelli nears title. Picture: Jayce Illman/Getty

By Ella Bennett

George Russell says finishing second in the championship would not mean anything as boss Toto Wolff hit back at suggestions that the British driver may never get another shot at the title.

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The 28-year-old trudged home eighth at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, the bare minimum he needed to keep the title race mathematically alive as leader Kimi Antonelli roared to a dominant victory. Antonelli now holds a whopping 123-point lead over his teammate, with Lewis Hamilton still just about in it a point further back. Russell also now has Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc within 10 points of him. While the Italian is likely to be celebrating the championship in Mexico City next weekend, Russell is not driven by the fight to finish second. “As long as we win the constructors’ championship, that’s the main thing,” a dejected Russell said. “Obviously I’d like to finish best of the rest but P2, P3, P5 is not champion, so it doesn’t mean anything.” Read more: Kimi Antonelli on the cusp of maiden F1 title after commanding win in Texas Read more: McLaren to sell five F1 cars including models driven by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli ohlds a whopping 123-point lead over his teammate. Picture: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy

Antonelli was in a league of his own in Austin, romping home a huge 13.0 seconds ahead of Leclerc. But Russell, hampered by an early five-second penalty, had no answer in the same machinery, unable to get past McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to progress from eighth. “Six good laps, 50 bad laps,” Russell added. “The penalty was a bit ridiculous as well, but that’s the least of my worries after such a bad weekend. “He obviously was exceptionally competitive and there are signs that the window (of performance) is very small. I hope that’s an explanation for my lack of pace today, but I need to believe in my team because it’s difficult to understand when you’re so far off.”

A team effort in Austin... 🤝



And Kimi is eager to look ahead to Mexico, hoping to clinch the Title in style 😮‍💨#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/ovFefVhcVI — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2026