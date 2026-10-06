George Russell’s dwindling championship hopes have been dealt a further blow as he is set to start this week’s Singapore Grand Prix from the rear of the grid.

The British driver conceded that hopes of a maiden title are now “exceptionally unlikely”.

Russell’s heartbreaking power-unit failure in the closing stages of Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia left him a whopping 84 points adrift of team-mate Kimi Antonelli with just seven rounds left to run.

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And his slender chances of a turnaround have been dealt another setback. It is understood that the 28-year-old will need to take a new power unit this weekend.

That will take Russell over the limit on several components and the penalties are likely to leave him starting from the rear of the grid around the streets of Singapore.

Antonelli won the Italian Grand Prix last month having taken a similar penalty and Russell will need something similarly miraculous.