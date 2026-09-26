British Mercedes driver George Russell is in pole position for the Baku Grand Prix after teammate Kimi Antonelli made a rare error in his qualifying lap.

Russell, who has been trailing his teammate in the race for World Champion, made a one minute and 42 second qualifying lap around the track in Azerbaijan.

Antonelli, however, crashed into the wall after misjudging the first corner of his qualifying lap and had to retire his car. He will start in 16th position on the grid on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Italian has had a nearly faultless season with Mercedes, and is currently leading the World Champion race with 292 points, 81 points above Russell’s 211 points.

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