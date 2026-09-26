George Russell set to lead Baku grand prix as Kimi Antonelli crashes out in qualifying lap
The British driver is currently in second place for the World Championship behind his Italian teammate
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British Mercedes driver George Russell is in pole position for the Baku Grand Prix after teammate Kimi Antonelli made a rare error in his qualifying lap.
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Russell, who has been trailing his teammate in the race for World Champion, made a one minute and 42 second qualifying lap around the track in Azerbaijan.
Antonelli, however, crashed into the wall after misjudging the first corner of his qualifying lap and had to retire his car. He will start in 16th position on the grid on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Italian has had a nearly faultless season with Mercedes, and is currently leading the World Champion race with 292 points, 81 points above Russell’s 211 points.
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If Russell, 28, is able to hold on to first position in Baku, he will earn 25 points. If Antonelli finishes within the top 10 he will be able to add at least one point to his lead.
The pair of Mercedes drivers have earned 503 points for their team in the Constructors competition aspect of Formula 1. Meaning, the team as a whole will almost certainly come out on top at the end of the season.
Russell is closely followed in the individual championship race by fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton with 191 points. Hamilton is in his second season with Ferrari after leaving his 12 season tenure with Mercedes.
Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes made room for Antonelli who, after a middling first season, has now won eight out of the 14 grand prix of the season so far.
There are seven more grand prix planned for the 2025-26 season.
The Baku Grand Prix begins at 12:00pm BST.