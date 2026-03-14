George Russell (R) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team chats with Lewis Hamilton (L) of Scuderia Ferrari HP after winning the Sprint Race at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

George Russell overcame Lewis Hamilton’s challenge to win the battle of the Britons and take a thrilling sprint race victory at the Chinese Grand Prix.

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Russell and Hamilton exchanged the lead six times inside the opening five laps in Shanghai, with the former eventually prevailing to continue his flawless start to the new season. Hamilton had to settle for third as Russell – a winner in Australia six days ago – took the chequered flag 0.6 seconds clear of Charles Leclerlc. Lando Norris finished fourth, one place clear of Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli. Max Verstappen started eighth and was ninth at the end following a poor start which left him way down in 16th. Russell now leads Antonelli by 11 points in the championship standings.In the end, it was relatively straightforward for Russell, but that had not been the case from the start. Hamilton, who started fourth, arrived at the first corner ahead of Antonelli, who failed to get going in his Mercedes and dropped six places to eighth.Hamilton swatted aside Norris at the long opening right-hander before setting his sights on Russell, and midway through lap one he had cleared the Mercedes man. Russell was able to assume the lead at the penultimate corner only for Hamilton to latch on to Russell’s tow on the main straight and move round the outside of the Silver Arrows at the first corner with the new regulations, and the reliance on battery charge, again taking centre stage. Read more: F1 champion Lando Norris overheard claiming he's a 'single man' fuelling rumours of split with model girlfriend Read more: F1 bosses scramble to keep Australian Grand Prix on track with charter flights amid Middle East crisis

Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari HP, George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari HP. Picture: Getty