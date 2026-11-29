George Russell has bemoaned misfortune for much of the campaign and it struck again as he looked set to storm to a confidence-boosting win in Qatar.

George Russell admitted he cannot wait for 2026 to end after more miserable luck handed Kimi Antonelli victory at the Qatar Grand Prix. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Alice Padgett

George Russell admitted he cannot wait for 2026 to end after more miserable luck handed Kimi Antonelli victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.

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The 28-year-old’s season has unravelled as his young Mercedes team-mate romped to the championship and he was forced to trail home 31.4 seconds adrift, claiming his first podium in seven races. Russell has bemoaned misfortune for much of the campaign and it struck again as he looked set to storm to a confidence-boosting win in Qatar. He picked up debris after Arvid Lindblad crashed into a block of polystyrene on lap one, hitting carbon fibre and getting some of the material stuck underneath his Mercedes. That forced him into a slow pit-stop which allowed Antonelli to take the lead with 22 laps remaining and claim a 10th win of the season. The Italian offered to pull over and hand his team-mate the win – an offer Mercedes refused and one Russell says he would have rejected – with third-placed Russell now unable to overhaul Max Verstappen in the race for second in the championship. Read More: V8 engines returning in 2030 in bid to ‘reconnect with DNA’ of Formula One Read More: Max Verstappen says George Russell 'is so far below my level' as rivalry heats up

George Russell holds a trophy aloft and raises his other hand on the podium after the race. Picture: AVENS-IMAGES.COM/Alamy

“One to add to the list, sums up this year,” Russell said. “I thought it was pretty unacceptable when I came out of the corner, there was debris everywhere. I knew when I hit it something was not right. “We’ve seen safety cars and VSCs for far less this year. Shame, glad to be on podium, but it should not have been that way. “Turn two, stuff everywhere, turn three… loads more. Could not believe there was not at least a virtual safety car, but that is my year to be honest. Looking forward to New Year’s Eve, if we make it that far, to get this year out of the way.” Asked if he would have accepted Antonelli pulling aside, Russell replied: “No.” Oscar Piastri rounded off the podium, while Verstappen held off Lando Norris for fourth. Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh respectively. Russell became embroiled in another row of words with long-time foe Verstappen during last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt arrivals before the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix in Lusail near Doha, Qatar. Picture: Abaca Press/Alamy