George Russell's rotten luck continues as Mercedes driver hands Antonelli win in Qatar GP
George Russell has bemoaned misfortune for much of the campaign and it struck again as he looked set to storm to a confidence-boosting win in Qatar.
George Russell admitted he cannot wait for 2026 to end after more miserable luck handed Kimi Antonelli victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.
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The 28-year-old’s season has unravelled as his young Mercedes team-mate romped to the championship and he was forced to trail home 31.4 seconds adrift, claiming his first podium in seven races.
Russell has bemoaned misfortune for much of the campaign and it struck again as he looked set to storm to a confidence-boosting win in Qatar.
He picked up debris after Arvid Lindblad crashed into a block of polystyrene on lap one, hitting carbon fibre and getting some of the material stuck underneath his Mercedes. That forced him into a slow pit-stop which allowed Antonelli to take the lead with 22 laps remaining and claim a 10th win of the season.
The Italian offered to pull over and hand his team-mate the win – an offer Mercedes refused and one Russell says he would have rejected – with third-placed Russell now unable to overhaul Max Verstappen in the race for second in the championship.
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“One to add to the list, sums up this year,” Russell said. “I thought it was pretty unacceptable when I came out of the corner, there was debris everywhere. I knew when I hit it something was not right.
“We’ve seen safety cars and VSCs for far less this year. Shame, glad to be on podium, but it should not have been that way.
“Turn two, stuff everywhere, turn three… loads more. Could not believe there was not at least a virtual safety car, but that is my year to be honest. Looking forward to New Year’s Eve, if we make it that far, to get this year out of the way.”
Asked if he would have accepted Antonelli pulling aside, Russell replied: “No.”
Oscar Piastri rounded off the podium, while Verstappen held off Lando Norris for fourth. Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh respectively.
Russell became embroiled in another row of words with long-time foe Verstappen during last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Dutchman branded Russell “so below my level” after running rings around the Mercedes man during a race-long battle.
Russell would have been keen to issue a response and also boost his morale ahead of next weekend’s season finale, but lady luck again shone on Antonelli under the lights in Qatar.
Pole-sitter Russell started strongly to keep Antonelli at bay, but Norris, from third, got bogged down and was sixth by the first corner as Hamilton jumped team-mate Leclerc to run seventh.
Lindblad, eighth on the grid, ran wide at turn two, careering back across the track and somehow missing all others cars before scattering a polystyrene block over the circuit and dropping to the back of the pack.
Replays after the race showed Russell ran over the debris at the start of lap two. The Mercedes duo pulled clear but soon began battling each other as Antonelli climbed all over the back of Russell’s gearbox and they nearly banged wheels.
Russell suggested Antonelli was not following the team’s plan, saying: “A bit different to the morning meeting, but tell me how you want to race.”
Boss Toto Wolff ordered “no more racing” as his drivers were brought in line.
A virtual safety car was deployed on lap 11. Mercedes double-stacked their cars which cost Antonelli as he rejoined sixth.
Ferrari did not pit their duo, but Leclerc jumped Hamilton as the VSC ended as the seven-time world champion adjusted his steering wheel, claiming he had something wrong on his dash.
Russell reclaimed the lead and Antonelli returned to second on lap 18 as Hamilton pitted but was now eight seconds adrift of Russell. The Italian slashed that gap and was back within a second on lap 29 as Russell was told he had suffered damage and that he and Antonelli were “racing”.
Russell pitted after 34 laps and his mechanics tugged at the debris but were unable to get it all out, releasing their driver after 10.3 seconds before warning him that the damage suffered was “massive”.
Antonelli’s lead stood at eight seconds, with Russell’s best hope now preserving second. The Italian stormed into the distance, but Russell had enough pace to keep his gap to Piastri.