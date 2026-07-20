George Russell’s race ended after a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell retired from the race following a collision with Lewis Hamilton . Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

George Russell hit out at Mercedes in a furious radio rant following his retirement from the Belgian Grand Prix, which has dealt a major dent to his world championship dream.

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Russell trails team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 50 points after the Italian teenager raced to his sixth victory from the 10 rounds so far. Russell’s race ended after a collision with Lewis Hamilton, which occurred when he was exposed to the chasing pack following a first-lap engine glitch. And in a radio transmission, which was not broadcast during Sunday’s race, Russell yelled: “What the f*** happened with the SOC (state of battery charge) down the straight? “I had no f****** battery down the straight. Guys, unacceptable. Un-f******-acceptable, this whole weekend.” Read more: Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix Read more: George Russell’s woes continue with early exit in Belgium

George Russell skids off the track . Picture: Getty

Russell’s race ended after a collision with Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty

Russell’s outing at Spa-Francorchamps was derailed by a deployment riddle within his Mercedes which contributed to him qualifying half a second behind Antonelli. Russell had initially been told the problem was a result of his driving style, only for that theory to be ruled out by his baffled engineers. Russell said he is “praying” Mercedes can find a solution in time for this weekend’s race in Hungary – the final round prior to the summer break – and added that he is now “numb to disappointment” following a catalogue of mechanical issues this year. Responding to Russell’s comments, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “You have to understand that a driver is very emotional when these situations happen, but on the other side, as a Formula One driver, you are part of a very elite group, and it is quite an honour to drive for Mercedes.

George Russell walks away from his car . Picture: Getty

George Russell after retiring following contact with Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Alamy