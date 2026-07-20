Furious George Russell unleashes foul-mouthed team radio tirade after Belgian GP heartbreak
George Russell’s race ended after a collision with Lewis Hamilton.
George Russell hit out at Mercedes in a furious radio rant following his retirement from the Belgian Grand Prix, which has dealt a major dent to his world championship dream.
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Russell trails team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 50 points after the Italian teenager raced to his sixth victory from the 10 rounds so far.
Russell’s race ended after a collision with Lewis Hamilton, which occurred when he was exposed to the chasing pack following a first-lap engine glitch.
And in a radio transmission, which was not broadcast during Sunday’s race, Russell yelled: “What the f*** happened with the SOC (state of battery charge) down the straight?
“I had no f****** battery down the straight. Guys, unacceptable. Un-f******-acceptable, this whole weekend.”
Read more: Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix
Read more: George Russell’s woes continue with early exit in Belgium
Russell’s outing at Spa-Francorchamps was derailed by a deployment riddle within his Mercedes which contributed to him qualifying half a second behind Antonelli.
Russell had initially been told the problem was a result of his driving style, only for that theory to be ruled out by his baffled engineers.
Russell said he is “praying” Mercedes can find a solution in time for this weekend’s race in Hungary – the final round prior to the summer break – and added that he is now “numb to disappointment” following a catalogue of mechanical issues this year.
Responding to Russell’s comments, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “You have to understand that a driver is very emotional when these situations happen, but on the other side, as a Formula One driver, you are part of a very elite group, and it is quite an honour to drive for Mercedes.
“I hope the numb feeling goes away and we will try to recreate that optimism and positivity.
“All of the drivers, or at least the ones I have worked have, have difficult spells and it happens to any sportsperson. You need to find a way of motivating or building up, and George has his way, and I am definitely trying to help him with that.
“I have known George for such a long time. I understand his frustration, and the team is 100 per cent behind him.”
Reflecting on Russell’s engine problem, Wolff continued: “The power units are so complex, the way you harvest, the way you deploy, and the interaction from the driver.
“We have a super-strong package, and we are doing our best to fix the reliability problems, but with new regulations sometimes that happens.
“With George, there was definitely something on the engine that we have identified, that meant he had less energy to deploy into turn 18.
“It’s good that we spotted it here because, in Budapest, which is not an energy-starved circuit, it would have been more difficult to identify. But it still doesn’t make it better for him and that probably accounted for half the gap, or a little bit more, that he had to Kimi.”