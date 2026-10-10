Slippery conditions meant his Mercedes careered into the barriers, spun round and drifted back across the track.

Mercedes' British driver George Russell (centre R) crashes as Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) and Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (2L) steer their car during the sprint race. Picture: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty

By Katy Dartford

George Russell’s Formula One title challenge continued to fall apart as he crashed out of the sprint race in Singapore.

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For the second time in as many races, Russell hopped out of his stricken Mercedes and thumped it in frustration as his chances of reeling in runaway championship leader Kimi Antonelli have all but ended. Last weekend in Malaysia it was the misfortune of a late power-unit failure, but here on Singapore’s streets the 28-year-old was caught out by slippery conditions following a pre-sprint rainstorm, dipping a wheel onto the white lines on the exit of the final turn. From the lead of the race at the end of lap one, his Mercedes careered into the barriers, spun round and drifted back across the track as his rivals drove past. Read More: Mikel Arteta says his conscience is clear over Manchester City financial breaches Read More: Max Verstappen continues fine form by taking Singapore sprint pole

Russell had started the sprint superbly, blasting past pole-sitter and eventual winner Max Verstappen off the line to seize the lead, but his race soon came to a shuddering halt. “Sorry, sorry, sorry,” Russell said over the team radio. He later said that it was a “silly mistake” with “big consequences”. It appears it never rains but pours for Russell, who will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid due to an engine change. Lewis Hamilton made up three places off the line and came home to take second. Antonelli was way off the pace in his upgraded Mercedes, but the Gods continue to smile on the Italian, who was promoted two places to fourth as McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided on the final lap – knocking Piastri out and Norris down to eighth. Antonelli therefore extended his championship lead to 88 points with only 175 points left to fight for.

George Russell’s Formula One title challenge continued to fall apart as he crashed out of the sprint race in Singapore. Picture: Jayce Illman/Getty

Formula One’s ability to race in the rain was again in the spotlight. Six days on from the shambolic scenes in Malaysia – where drivers were left effectively unable to power their cars on the formation lap in the wet due to a “software bug” which led to a 53-minute delay, by which time the track had significantly dried – the start of the sprint was halted by the weather. As the F1 circus assembled on the grid, a torrential downpour broke out, causing pandemonium among the teams. Hamilton spoke on Thursday of the caution of younger Formula One drivers when it comes to wet-weather racing – something Norris disputed as he likened the effect of the spray to “going down the motorway at 200 miles per hour and shutting your eyes”.

Lewis Hamilton drives during the sprint race ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. Picture: NG HAN GUAN/Getty