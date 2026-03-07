Max Verstappen crashes out on his opening lap in Melbourne. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

George Russell delivered on his status as the world championship favourite by taking a crushing pole position for Sunday’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

A composed Russell blew away his rivals at Melbourne’s Albert Park to finish 0.293 seconds clear of team-mate Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes locked out the front row. Isack Hadjar qualified third on his Red Bull debut, but he was almost eight-tenths slower than Russell as Mercedes’ impressive pace in the sport’s new era was laid bare for the first time. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took fourth one place ahead of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. Read more: F1 bosses scramble to keep Australian Grand Prix on track with charter flights amid Middle East crisis

George Russell of Great Britain. Picture: Getty

Lando Norris will open his championship defence from sixth. Lewis Hamilton is seventh on the grid, after he finished a tenth and a half slower than Leclerc in the other Ferrari, while Max Verstappen will prop up the grid after he sensationally crashing out. Antonelli, who crashed out of final practice earlier on Saturday, faces a stewards’ investigation for leaving the pits in an “unsafe condition” after two cooling fans were left on the Italian’s right-hand sidepod as he emerged in Q3. One ended up in the gravel at the opening corner and the other on the straight which Norris drove over and it smashed into hundreds of pieces. McLaren had to patch up Norris’ front wing with duct tape for the remainder of the session. Mercedes had been expected to lead the way following a major overhaul of the sport’s regulations, but as they unleashed their full speed for the first time, their advantage will perhaps be even greater than they might have hoped.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the third practice session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy