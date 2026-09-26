George Russell secured victory in Baku on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

George Russell re-entered the world championship conversation by holding off Max Verstappen to win Saturday’s nail-biting Azerbaijan Grand Prix by just one tenth of a second – as title rival Kimi Antonelli finished fifth.

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Russell all but raised the white flag after the last round in Madrid where Antonelli claimed his eighth victory of the year to extend his title advantage to 81 points. But the British driver has been in inspired form on the streets of Baku, charging to pole position before navigating his way through two safety car periods, and Verstappen’s late advances, to take his third win of the campaign and his first since the Austrian Grand Prix, 90 days ago. Russell trims Antonelli’s title lead to 66 points with 208 still to play for across the scheduled remaining eight rounds. It was damage limitation for Antonelli after his qualifying crash left him 16th on the grid. Read more: 'My heart goes out to fans but the integrity of the football must be upheld': Culture Secretary calls for swift resolution to Man City case Read more: Man City fan Noel Gallagher admits 'surprise' at Premier League ruling but suggests decision will not taint league title wins

Russell celebrating victory. Picture: Getty

Antonelli was in the points by the 16th lap and a safety car, deployed on the 31st lap after Alex Albon crashed out, fortuitously propelled him onto the back of the leading drivers. He briefly dropped behind Lando Norris to ninth at the first restart, but moved up two places when Franco Colapinto wiped out both Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly and Norris with a banzai move. Russell's dominant performance at this street venue on the Caspian Sea will provide him with renewed belief that all is not lost in his pursuit of a maiden world crown. Russell mastered the initial start, two safety car getaways, and Verstappen ominously swamping his mirrors for the concluding 13 laps.

Kimi Antonelli makes a pitstop. Picture: Getty

A yellow flag at the last meaningful corner following Valtteri Bottas’ crash, allowed Verstappen to latch onto the back of Russell’s Silver Arrows. Russell dragged Verstappen all the way to the line and finished only 0.1 sec clear in one of the closest finishes in recent Formula One memory. On the 23rd lap of 51, Antonelli swooped past Colapinto before his afternoon was aided by two safety cars. The first arrived when Albon ended up in the wall at turn 5. Both Gasly and Norris were taken out of the fixture by a wild Colapinto at the restart. "Oh my, god," said Gasly after Colapinto’s friendly fire. "I can’t believe it, so many points gone."

Russell celebrates on the podium. Picture: Getty