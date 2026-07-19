George Russell’s woes continue with early exit in Belgium
Lewis Hamilton was found guilty of causing a collision by the stewards and was given a five-second penalty.
George Russell’s world championship dream suffered a major blow after he crashed out on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix following a collision with Lewis Hamilton.
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Russell, who started third, slipped back to sixth as he was overtaken by Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Hamilton on the Kemmel Straight.
Russell was alongside Hamilton as they decelerated from 200mph for Les Combes. Russell then drew ahead for the right-left combination before the two former Mercedes team-mates tangled.
Hamilton’s front left tyre tagged the rear right of Russell’s Silver Arrows, sending the 28-year-old into the gravel and out of the race.
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Hamilton appeared to escape the drama without significant damage as the safety car was deployed but was found guilty of causing a collision by the stewards and dealt a five-second penalty.
“Car crossed over in front of me,” said Hamilton on the radio as he protested his innocence immediately after the collision. “I was right behind another car, so I had no front end.”
However, Russell faces losing ground to Kimi Antonelli in the world championship race. Russell is 25 points behind Antonelli, who led at the end of the opening lap.
Reflecting on his exit from the race, Russell said: “I made a great first corner and I was tucked up right behind Verstappen but for whatever reason the battery decided not to recharge at turn one.
“I exited the first corner 35 per cent down, I had a boost problem, the turbo didn’t sort itself out, so no power and I got to the top of Eau Rouge with zero per cent battery and quite frankly it was dangerous. I got swamped by three cars and I shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place and that is why I am most angry.
“The incident with Lewis was a racing incident. He didn’t do it on purpose. He was more to blame than I. But he didn’t do anything reckless.
“I was just angry I was in that position in the first place. I got a great start and I was ready to fight the two guys ahead of me up to turn five and instead I get swamped by three drivers.”
Russell has now failed to score in three of the 10 races. “I am numb to the disappointment,” he said. “When it happens so often you just get used to it.”