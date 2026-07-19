Lewis Hamilton was found guilty of causing a collision by the stewards and was given a five-second penalty.

George Russell after retiring following contact with Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

George Russell’s world championship dream suffered a major blow after he crashed out on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix following a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

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Russell, who started third, slipped back to sixth as he was overtaken by Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Hamilton on the Kemmel Straight. Russell was alongside Hamilton as they decelerated from 200mph for Les Combes. Russell then drew ahead for the right-left combination before the two former Mercedes team-mates tangled. Hamilton’s front left tyre tagged the rear right of Russell’s Silver Arrows, sending the 28-year-old into the gravel and out of the race. Read more: Lewis Hamilton leaves Ferrari with major repair job after crash at Belgian GP Read more: Adele makes rare public appearance at British Grand Prix sporting Lando Norris t-shirt

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain spins off the track. Picture: Alamy

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain spins off the track. Picture: Alamy

Hamilton appeared to escape the drama without significant damage as the safety car was deployed but was found guilty of causing a collision by the stewards and dealt a five-second penalty. “Car crossed over in front of me,” said Hamilton on the radio as he protested his innocence immediately after the collision. “I was right behind another car, so I had no front end.” However, Russell faces losing ground to Kimi Antonelli in the world championship race. Russell is 25 points behind Antonelli, who led at the end of the opening lap.

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain gets out of his car after going off the track during the Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy