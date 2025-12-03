A British teenager had vanished while hiking near Dracula’s castle in Romania - with mountain rescuers in a race against time to save the university student.

George’s mother, Jo Symth, has flown to Transylvania to aid in the search for the teen, who recently began studying at the University of Bristol.

Rescuers spent several days searching for Mr Smyth, but only located his rucksack near where he made the emergency call.

George Smyth, 18, was hiking in the Bucegi mountains near Bran Castle on November 23 when he contacted emergency services, reporting symptoms of hypothermia and exhaustion.

The teen set off alone from the Poiana Brasov neighbourhood on Sunday morning, making his way to Bran, which is known for its connections to the mythical vampire Dracula.

George only reached Tiganesti Valley, however, before calling emergency services.

“The backpack had quite a lot of equipment in it – a sleeping bag, a tent. My colleagues even found food all around. So we don’t understand what happened and where he could have gone,” Sebastian Marinescu, director of Salvamont Brasov, told a local media site.

He added that 20 mountain rescuers have been deployed to find the teen, but said they have faced delays due to heavy snow and extreme weather.

Sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and a Black Hawk helicopter have been deployed in the search.

Speaking to local media, Ms Symth described the teen as a “sporty and strong young man.”

“We hope and pray that he somehow survives,” she said

“Just the thought of life without him is unbearable.”

A University of Bristol spokesperson added: “We’ve been informed that one of our students has been reported missing after independently travelling to Romania to go hiking.

“We are deeply concerned for his welfare and are in close contact with his family. Our thoughts are with them as they await any updates.”