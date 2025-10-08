She will be honoured for services to tackling online privacy and cyber crime awareness

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison to be honoured at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison will be among those honoured at Windsor Castle on Wednesday as she is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The 30-year-old will be honoured for services to tackling online privacy and cyber crime awareness. Over the past couple of years, Harrison, who has starred in reality TV shows including The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island, has turned her hand to campaigning on violence against women and girls after becoming a victim of revenge porn. In 2021, the TV star waived her right to anonymity amid a trial that saw her ex-partner, Stephen Bear, accused of sharing a secretly recorded sex tape of her to adult content website OnlyFans. Bear, also a reality TV star, served 10 and a half months of a 21-month sentence after being found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Georgia Harrison during her visit to domestic abuse charity, Advance Charity, in Hammersmith, London, to highlight measures to protect victims and the Sentencing Review. Picture: Alamy

In April 2023, the month after he was sentenced, Harrison attended a demonstration, held outside Parliament by domestic violence charity Refuge, calling for specific protections for women and girls to be included in the Online Safety Bill. She also called for social media platforms to be “held accountable” for online harassment and abuse, and criticised the justice system for failing to “keep up”. Later that year, she discussed the Bill in a Downing Street meeting with former technology secretary Michelle Donelan as it returned to the Commons for its final stages. In 2024, she helped Thames Valley Police launch a campaign about sexual consent titled Consent Conversations. Harrison explored the prevalence of deepfakes and image-based sexual abuse in an ITV documentary titled Georgia Harrison: Porn, Power, Profit, which was released earlier in the year. As well as Love Island, Harrison has taken part in reality TV shows including Celebrity Ex On The Beach and Channel 4 reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which she won with boxer Lani Daniels.

Also being honoured on Wednesday is the founder and chief executive of Studio Lambert, Stephen Lambert. Lambert, 66, will be made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to television. Studio Lambert is the production company behind The Traitors, Gogglebox, Race Across The World and Squid Game: The Challenge.

Television producer Stephen Lambert of Studio Lambert, the makers of The Traitors, at his home in west London. Picture: Alamy