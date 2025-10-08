Pregnant Love Island star Georgia Harrison awarded MBE for privacy campaign after vile ex Stephen Bear was jailed
Brave Georgia waived her anonymity to launch an online privacy campaign after ex Stephen Bear was jailed for posting revenge porn of star
Pregnant former Love Island star Georgia Harrison has been awarded an MBE for her campaign for digital privacy after ex Stephen Bear published revenge porn with her in.
Listen to this article
Georgia, 30, launched a campaign about cyber-crime awareness and online privacy after her ex, former reality TV star Stephen Bear, shared the explicit videos of her on OnlyFans.
After Bear was jailed, Georgia kicked off a campaign with Thames Valley Police (TVP) around consent in relationships.
The campaigner, from Loughton, was granted the honour by Prince William at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
She is the first contestant from Love Island to be awarded an MBE.
Read More: Reality TV star Georgia Harrison to be honoured at Windsor Castle
Read More: Love Island star Georgia Harrison announces she is expecting first child with partner Jack Stacey
In 2023, Bear was jailed for 21 months for posting the revenge porn - and Georgia was praised by many for waiving her anonymity in the case to show she was not ashamed.
She has also kept up the pace with several other campaigns aimed at supporting victims of revenge porn.
The honour joy comes as Harrison is expecting her first child.
After the ceremony, Harrison wrote on Instagram: "I am beyond honoured to be listed to receive an MBE!!
"I’m so grateful to anyone who has reach out to congratulate me and also to all of you who have shared and continue to share your stories with me along the way.
"I am continuously reading them all, taking on board your experiences and using them as both fuel and knowledge for my campaigning."
She added: "My experience changed me in many ways but one of those ways was that I became a voice for the women that can’t be heard."
"I always promise to rise to the opportunities that seek my help within regulating the digital space and do my best to make change where possible ❤️".