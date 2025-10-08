Brave Georgia waived her anonymity to launch an online privacy campaign after ex Stephen Bear was jailed for posting revenge porn of star

Pregnant former Love Island star Georgia Harrison has been awarded an MBE for her campaign for digital privacy. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Pregnant former Love Island star Georgia Harrison has been awarded an MBE for her campaign for digital privacy after ex Stephen Bear published revenge porn with her in.

Georgia, 30, launched a campaign about cyber-crime awareness and online privacy after her ex, former reality TV star Stephen Bear, shared the explicit videos of her on OnlyFans. After Bear was jailed, Georgia kicked off a campaign with Thames Valley Police (TVP) around consent in relationships. The campaigner, from Loughton, was granted the honour by Prince William at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. She is the first contestant from Love Island to be awarded an MBE. Read More: Reality TV star Georgia Harrison to be honoured at Windsor Castle Read More: Love Island star Georgia Harrison announces she is expecting first child with partner Jack Stacey

The honour joy comes as Harrison is expecting her first child. Picture: Getty

In 2023, Bear was jailed for 21 months for posting the revenge porn - and Georgia was praised by many for waiving her anonymity in the case to show she was not ashamed. She has also kept up the pace with several other campaigns aimed at supporting victims of revenge porn. The honour joy comes as Harrison is expecting her first child.

Georgia Harrison is the first contestant from Love Island to be awarded an MBE. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Bear spent 10 months in prison for the revenge porn conviction. Picture: Getty