French film star Gerard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial before a criminal court in Paris on charges of rape and sexual assault against fellow actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018.

Depardieu is France's best-known film star, and has been under investigation over the allegations since 2020. Prosecutors in Paris opened a preliminary investigation in 2018 after Arnould reported the actor to the police, accusing him of raping her at his home. Arnould, whose father was friends with Depardieu, was 22 at the time. Depardieu was 70.

In an open letter to French daily Le Figaro in October 2023, Depardieu denied Arnould’s allegations. Claiming that their encounter was consensual, he wrote “Never, ever, have I abused a woman”. "I feel relieved," Arnould wrote on Instagram on Tuesday after receiving the investigating judge's indictment order. "The order restores a form of judicial truth. I think I'm having trouble realising how huge this is." Arnould's lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, was not immediately available for comment. She told Franceinfo media she was "extremely satisfied" and described the decision as a "moment of judicial truth in this case". "The acts of rape and sexual assault have been acknowledged," Arnould said. "Now, we await the next steps."

