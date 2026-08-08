Geri Halliwell is said to be “heartbroken” after having her Pride and Prejudice estate dream scuppered by a £52 million rival bid.

The Spice Girls singer and her husband, former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, reportedly missed out on buying the £45 million Edgcote Estate in Northamptonshire after being outbid.

The sprawling country estate was used as Mr Bingley’s home, Netherfield, in the 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

The estate is said to have been a dream purchase for Jane Austen fan Halliwell.

The couple’s offer was reportedly beaten by a £52 million bid from a leading businesswoman.

A source told The Sun the pair had “their hearts set” on the estate, with Halliwell riding horses on its gallops and Horner reportedly viewing the property from a helicopter.

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