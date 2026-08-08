Geri Halliwell 'left heartbroken' as she 'loses out on £45m Jane Austen mansion after being outbid'
The couple’s offer was reportedly beaten by a £52 million bid from a leading businesswoman
Geri Halliwell is said to be “heartbroken” after having her Pride and Prejudice estate dream scuppered by a £52 million rival bid.
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The Spice Girls singer and her husband, former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, reportedly missed out on buying the £45 million Edgcote Estate in Northamptonshire after being outbid.
The sprawling country estate was used as Mr Bingley’s home, Netherfield, in the 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.
The estate is said to have been a dream purchase for Jane Austen fan Halliwell.
The couple’s offer was reportedly beaten by a £52 million bid from a leading businesswoman.
A source told The Sun the pair had “their hearts set” on the estate, with Halliwell riding horses on its gallops and Horner reportedly viewing the property from a helicopter.
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They added: “Their dream move is over. They’re heartbroken.”
The reported loss comes after a difficult period for the couple.
Horner left his role with Red Bull last July, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by a female colleague in 2024.
The allegations saw the team principal 'accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to a female employee'.
The 50-year-old, who has always denied the claims, was exonerated by the racing team's parent company Red Bull GmbH on the eve of the opening race in Bahrain in March last year.
Halliwell and Horner currently own Glebe House, a £9.2 million Grade II-listed home in Oxfordshire.
Earlier this year, they won approval to retain an oak-framed pergola at the property following objections from neighbours, who claimed it disrupted the character and tranquillity of the village.
Planning officers said the structure could be compatible with the conservation area, particularly if screened with planting such as wisteria.