A white minivan ploughed into pedestrians in the Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday evening

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gives a press statement on July 26, 2026 in front of the Marienkirche church in Berlin and with Berlin's city Hall (Rotes Rathaus) in the background. Picture: John MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Pride attendees to "not be intimidated" and that the nation will "defend our freedoms," following a devastating attack in Berlin that has left one dead and almost 30 injured.

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A white minivan ploughed into pedestrians in the Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday evening, not far from one of Europe's biggest annual LGBTQ Pride celebrations, Christopher Street Day. One person was killed and 29 injured, eight seriously, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said, in what he has called an "Islamist terror attack". Chancellor Merz has spoken ahead of a vigil at Berlin's St Mary's Church, where he vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Read more: German minister says he 'cannot rule out' further terror attacks, as manhunt continues for 'Islamist' Berlin Pride suspect Read more: 'We can't let hate win': Wes Streeting urges Brits to still enjoy upcoming Pride events without fear despite 'horrifying' Berlin attack

People embrace each other as they mourn near the site where suspect Abdul B. allegedly carried out last night's attack with a white van against revellers at the Christopher Street Day Berlin Pride parade. Picture: Massimo Di Nonno/Getty Images

He said: "I want to say this to those taking part in Christopher Street Day here in Berlin, and indeed across the whole of Germany: do not let yourselves – let us not – be intimidated. "These acts have only one purpose: they seek to divide our society. "They want to take away the most important things we have: our openness, our freedom. "We will do everything in our power to apprehend the perpetrators as quickly as possible. "We will decide on the appropriate response with due consideration and prudence."

People leave flowers and notes outside the Brandenburg Gate for a demonstration in support of LGBTQ+ after a car rammed into a crowd at the Pride March in Berlin. Picture: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

The suspected perpetrator, named as Abdul B, had "attracted attention in the past through a high degree of criminal offences, through radicalisation, through membership of the Islamist scene", minister Dobrindt said, adding that he had a Lebanese background and was born in Germany in 2005. Security sources told Reuters that the suspect had been released from juvenile detention only two months ago. They said he had sought contact with the Islamic State militant group, that he was known to domestic intelligence and was among the hundreds of people classed as potentially dangerous, a label that usually leads to scrutiny or monitoring. "These criminals have no place at the heart of our society," Chancellor Merz added.

A priest lights a candle as he holds a mass in front of an altar decorated with rainbow colors on July 26, 2026 at the Marienkirche church in Berlin. Picture: John MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images