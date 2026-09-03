Boris Pistorius was previously snubbed by Pete Hegseth amid tensions between the two countries over Ukraine and Iran

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will meet German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius despite a previous snub. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The German defence minister will meet with Pete Hegseth in Washington, in a surprising U-turn after being snubbed by the Pentagon chief earlier this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A Police investigator works on the tarmac near to Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 5, 2026. Picture: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Germany previously blamed Russia for the attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig airport in August. On August 4, workers found a drone laden with explosives and a detonator at the airport, which is an important civilian freight and NATO logistics hub in eastern Germany that is also a base for several giant Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo planes. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday that the Leipzig airport attack followed the "well-established pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe", and the assumption was that Germany would be targeted again. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was standing beside Dobrindt at a press conference in Berlin, said he would order the closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn. He also said the contract for the Russian House in Berlin will be terminated - which many observers have said has been used for espionage and to spread Russian propaganda.

Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Picture: Alamy

Russia will respond to Germany's "anti-Russian actions", Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, according to Interfax news agency. Germany had previously stopped short of blaming Russia but called the incident part of a hybrid war being waged on Europe. Relations between Russia and the West collapsed after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. European intelligence officials have long monitored what they describe as Russian sabotage incidents in Europe aimed at weakening NATO's unity and its member states' willingness to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

A bomb-disposal robot is being deployed near a Ukrainian aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport. Picture: Alamy