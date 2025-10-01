Three alleged members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas have been arrested in Germany, officials said on Wednesday.

Various weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, and ammunition were found during the raid.

Germany's federal prosecutor alleged that they have been involved in procuring firearms since earlier this summer.

The federal prosecutor's office described the third as being born in Lebanon.

The three suspects, two of whom are German citizens, are set to appear in court on Thursday, accused of plotting attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions.

They were named only as Abed Al G, Wael F M, and Ahmad I, in line with German privacy rules.

Hamas has carried out hundreds of attacks against Israeli civilians over the years but has rarely operated outside Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Questions will likely be raised over whether the suspects were acting on orders from Hamas's leadership or if they were merely sympathisers with Hamas or the Palestinian cause.

The arrests took place as Hamas said it would study US President Donald Trump's peace proposal to end the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Hamas-led attack on southern Israel nearly two years ago killed some 1,200 people and 251 others were abducted.

Most of the hostages have been freed under previous ceasefire deals, but 48 are still held in Gaza - around 20 believed by Israel to be alive.

Israel's subsequent campaign in Gaza has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 170,000 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its toll, but has said women and children make up around half of the dead.