Former assistant to far-right German politician found guilty of spying for China
Jian G worked in the parliamentary office for a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
A former assistant to a far-right German politician has been found guilty of spying for China.
German prosecutors said Jian G, a national whose full name has not been disclosed under privacy laws, had been spying for Beijing since 2002.
The German national allegedly passed on information about negotiations and decisions inside the European Parliament while employed by Maximilian Krah, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Mr Krah served as an MEP between 2019 and 2025. Jian G worked in his parliamentary office from September 2019 until April last year.
According to investigators, Jian G repeatedly shared sensitive details from his time in the EU institutions with Chinese intelligence handlers.
The claims come amid mounting concern across Europe about Chinese spying operations.
Beijing has denied all allegations of espionage on the continent, insisting it does not interfere in EU politics.
Mr Krah is a controversial figure even within the AfD.
The far-right politician is currently accused of money laundering and bribery by China during his time in the European Parliament.
He rejects the claims.
AfD banned Mr Krah from EU elections last year after he told an Italian newspaper not all Nazis' in the elite SS unit were war criminals.
He still won a seat in the German parliament earlier this year during the national election.