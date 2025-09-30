Jian G worked in the parliamentary office for a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The main defendant, Jian G, being led into the courtroom before the start of the trial. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A former assistant to a far-right German politician has been found guilty of spying for China.

German prosecutors said Jian G, a national whose full name has not been disclosed under privacy laws, had been spying for Beijing since 2002. The German national allegedly passed on information about negotiations and decisions inside the European Parliament while employed by Maximilian Krah, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Mr Krah served as an MEP between 2019 and 2025. Jian G worked in his parliamentary office from September 2019 until April last year. Read More: Putin orders more than 100,000 new troops to frontline in largest conscription since 2016 Read More: The canary in the gold mine: How China's play for Côte d'Ivoire signals the West is losing Africa

The main defendant Jian G on trial for acting as an agent for a Chinese secret service. Picture: Alamy