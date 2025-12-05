Old Coventry Cathedral was destroyed by Luftwaffe bombs in November 1940

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier watches as wreaths are laid at the ruins of the old Coventry Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The German president and his wife have attended a wreath-laying ceremony with the Duke of Kent at a cathedral that was bombed during the Second World War, on the final day of their historic state visit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The duke greeted Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Budenbender on Friday in the ruins of the old Coventry Cathedral, which was destroyed by Luftwaffe bombs in November 1940, to mark a “story shaped by destruction, rebuilding and courageous friendship”. The visit to Coventry, which is twinned with Kiel and Dresden in Germany over their shared experience of bombardment, marks 85 years since the air raid on the West Midlands city. There were blue skies overhead when the duke was driven in a black Range Rover into the ruins, where he waited for the president. The royal was greeted by the Bishop of Coventry, Sophie Jelley, the city’s Lord Mayor, councillor Rachel Lancaster, and the Dean of Coventry, the Very Reverend John Witcombe, whom he said good morning to. Read more: King Charles condemns ‘Russian aggression’ as he pledges UK will defend Europe Read more: Princess of Wales's touching tiara tribute as King Charles hosts German President at glittering festive banquet

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2nd from left) and his wife Elke Büdenbender (3rd from left). Picture: Alamy

When Mr Steinmeier walked into the ruins, he shook the duke’s hand and said “Your Royal Highness, good to see you again”, while the duke replied: “Good to see you again”, before he said good morning to Ms Budenbender. Mr Steinmeier was presented with a wreath by a cadet with black, yellow and red flowers and a German flag with writing that translates to “The Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany”. The president bowed his head when he was shown the wreath, before it was laid by the cadet on the old cathedral’s altar, which bears a cross made of charred roof timbers which had fallen after the bombing and the words “Father Forgive” inscribed on the wall behind. Three other wreaths, with white and red flowers were also placed on to the ground.

A wreath is laid on behalf of the Duke of Kent at the ruins of the old Coventry Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

The president and his wife were shown inside Coventry’s new cathedral, which was consecrated by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1962, including its seven-metre long altar. The altar holds a cross made of medieval roof nails found in the rubble of the old cathedral after the blitz, which killed 568 people and destroyed 4,300 homes. Mr Steinmeier and Ms Budenbender turned around at the altar to view the sunlight shining through the 26-metre high stained glass Baptistery Window, made of 198 brightly coloured panels. Shortly after, they joined the duke in a prayer service led by Mr Witcombe.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, center, and his wife Elke Budenbender, center right, tour the new Coventry Cathedral. Picture: Alamy