British woman, 31, dies after stabbing at train station in Germany
| Updated: 1h ago
A British woman has died after a stabbing at a train station in Bavaria, Germany.
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The woman, who has not yet been identified, died in hospital after the attack on Sunday morning at Rosenheim railway station.
A 27-year-old German man has been arrested.
So far, it is not clear whether the victim was a tourist or if she lived locally.
The circumstances and motive for the knife attack remain unclear and an investigation is under way.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...