A British woman has died after a stabbing at a train station in Bavaria, Germany.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, died in hospital after the attack on Sunday morning at Rosenheim railway station.

A 27-year-old German man has been arrested.

So far, it is not clear whether the victim was a tourist or if she lived locally.

The circumstances and motive for the knife attack remain unclear and an investigation is under way.

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