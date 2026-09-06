Alternative for Germany (AfD) party AfD's main candidate in the Saxony-Anhalt state election Ulrich Siegmund (C), co-leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla celebrate. Picture: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, but it was unclear whether it would be able to form a government on its own, according to exit polls after voting closed.

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The AfD won 44.5 per cent of the vote, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservatives on 18.5 per cent, with the centre-left Social Democrats and environmental Greens both clearing the minimum threshold to enter parliament, an exit poll on the ARD broadcaster showed. The party's co-leader Alice Weidel hailed an "historic" result which had given the AfD a clear mandate to govern, but it was not immediately clear whether it would be able to form a government. If the AfD is unable to rule outright, it could trigger a protracted process of coalition building by mainstream parties who are determined to keep out of power a party investigated for right-wing extremism by Germany's domestic intelligence service. Read more: US envoy ‘very encouraged’ after ‘substantive and important’ peace talks in Ukraine, as Trump is 'determined' to see an end to the war Read more: Robert Jenrick has 'no sympathy' for female protester clubbed on the head at Reform conference - as police call for victim to come forward

Supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) cheer at the AfD election evening watch party as initial results show the party with 44% in Saxony-Anhalt state elections. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images