German workers will need a note from the doctor to take a sick day. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Germans will have to report to a doctor in person to get a sick note on the first day of illness under fresh proposals to bolster the country's stagnant economy.

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The tough new measures were announced by Chancellor Friedrich Merz this week. Germany’s leader said “the number of sick days is too high,” as he announced the strict rules, saying: “We are creating a set of tools that will enable those involved, both employees and companies, to correct this.” He added: “We know this is a tough decision. But we can no longer afford the competitive disadvantage caused by prolonged absences from work.” The measures will replace the current system in which workers receive notes through a phone call with a doctor, which is only required on the third day of calling in sick. The announcement has already sparked fury from several trade unions. Read more: Former Met Police worker used bogus sick notes to claim around 200 days off Read more: The sick note crisis is the price of chasing quick-win GP stats

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Picture: Alamy