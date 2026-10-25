Germany and France offer to build submarines for Argentina amid rising threat to Falkland Islands
It follows threats from President Javier Milei, who threatened Argentina would "recover" the Falklands
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Top defence firms in France and Germany have made offers to build Argentina at least three new submarines to advance their naval fleet, as the country seeks to advance their claim to the Falkland Islands.
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Downing Street has been warned a lethal upgrade to President Javier Milei's navy could be a “game changer” for Britain's ability to protect the Falkland Islands from future Argentinian aggression.
It follows previous threats from President Javier Milei, who warned Argentina would "recover" the Falklands.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, he added that Argentina could be forced to "take matters into our own hands".
The news of an impressive new fleet comes as damning news after the Prime Minister's pledge to “bring the UK closer to Europe” after a meeting with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz just a few weeks ago.
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Earlier this month Argentina's military chief made it known that his government wanted three new hunter-killer submarines in order to revamp their naval fleet.
Admiral Marcelo Dalle Nogare, chief of the joint staff of Argentina's armed forces, said both Germany and France had offered to manufacture them - with the Argentine saying they would be "among the best submarines in the world today".
French company Naval Group are believed to have offered their Scorpene submarines, and Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) proposed its Type 209NG models.
Mr Nogare said both governments have offered to finance the submarine deal in full, allowing Argentina to repay in instalments.