Top defence firms in France and Germany have made offers to build Argentina at least three new submarines to advance their naval fleet, as the country seeks to advance their claim to the Falkland Islands.

Downing Street has been warned a lethal upgrade to President Javier Milei's navy could be a “game changer” for Britain's ability to protect the Falkland Islands from future Argentinian aggression.

It follows previous threats from President Javier Milei, who warned Argentina would "recover" the Falklands.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, he added that Argentina could be forced to "take matters into our own hands".

The news of an impressive new fleet comes as damning news after the Prime Minister's pledge to “bring the UK closer to Europe” after a meeting with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz just a few weeks ago.

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