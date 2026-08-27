Paris, Berlin and London have been locked in talks as fears grow that the Trump administration could slash its military support for Europe.

HM Naval Base Clyde, the site of the UK's nuclear deterrent. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Germany is reportedly in talks to invest in the UK’s nuclear deterrent as Britain looks for ways to end its military reliance on the US.

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Berlin is mulling offering financial support for Trident amid a push to strengthen Europe’s nuclear defences. Germany is seeking to build deeper links to the British and French nuclear deterrents rather than make its own weapons due to its hangover of guilt from the Second World War, a source told the Telegraph. “We have a very strong interest that the existing nuclear powers in Europe extend their capabilities,” the source told the newspaper. Paris, Berlin and London have been locked in talks in recent months as fears grow that the Trump administration could slash its military support for Europe. Under the plans, German-operated Patriot air defence systems could be deployed at British nuclear sites, including HMNB Clyde at Faslane in Scotland. This where the Royal Navy’s ballistic missile submarine force is housed. Read more: CIA director visited Russia to urge Moscow to not attack NATO Read more: UK faces growing threat of Russian proxy attacks as defence chief warns Putin is escalating war

German-operated Patriot weapons systems could be deployed under the plans. Picture: Alamy

Berlin could also assist with the manufacturing or servicing of Britain’s nuclear submarines and missiles, the report suggests. German companies may contribute towards uranium enrichment for future warheads under the plans being considered. It comes as Moscow warned on Thursday that Russia could strike British military targets inside and outside Ukraine in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia using British missiles. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Britain to back off what she called London's hostile stance on Ukraine, which she said risked taking the conflict to an entirely new level. She had told the same Moscow news briefing earlier that Britain and France were "playing with fire" by supplying sensitive missile technology to Ukraine. Britain announced on Monday it would allow Kyiv access to classified technology to start its own production of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, capable of carrying out strikes deep within Russia. France has already given its assent to license the technology for the European missile. This also comes after reports emerged that CIA director John Ratcliffe visited Russia to urge Moscow not to attack a NATO country.

John Ratcliffe, Director, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) visited Russia for crunch talks, it emerged this week. Picture: Alamy