A German frigate will be the new flagship for a Nato mission after the Royal Navy’s HMS Dragon was sent to defend Cyprus in response to the Iran crisis.

Sachsen will be the flagship of Standing Nato Maritime Group One (SNMG1).

The German embassy said it showed the close partnership between the two countries.

A Tory MP said the German replacement showed the Royal Navy had “run out of ships”.

The Type 45 destroyer had been earmarked for the Nato role in the north Atlantic before being sent to the eastern Mediterranean.

“Germany is increasing its military presence in the North Atlantic under Nato,” the embassy said.

“As the UK deploys HMS Dragon to the eastern Mediterranean, German frigate Sachsen will take over from HMS Dragon as Nato maritime task group flagship.”

Tory MP Ben Obese-Jecty said “the Royal Navy has officially run out of ships”.

“Britannia most certainly does not rule the waves,” the former army officer said.

“The Government’s inability to manage the Royal Navy surface fleet has become a national embarrassment, with Germany now bailing us out.

“The Defence Secretary assured me we would be able to fulfil this commitment. We can’t.”

Downing Street defended the UK’s military commitment in the Middle East.

Asked if the situation with HMS Dragon showed the UK does not have enough ships, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have been mobilising a significant defensive capability in the region since January.

“That includes RAF Typhoons. It includes F-35 jets. They’ve been flying defensive missions over a number of our allies, including Cyprus, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain.

“HMS Dragon has now arrived in the eastern Med and that is beginning operational integration into Cyprus’s defences.”