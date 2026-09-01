Germany had previously stopped short of blaming Russia but called the incident part of a hybrid war being waged on Europe

A Police investigator works on the tarmac near to Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 5, 2026. Picture: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Germany is set to blame Russia for an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport in August and could prepare new sanctions against Moscow in coordination with allies, two sources said on Tuesday.

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Airport workers found a drone laden with explosives and a detonator at the airport, an important civilian freight and NATO logistics hub in eastern Germany that is also a base for several giant Ukrainian Antonov An-124 cargo planes. Germany had previously stopped short of blaming Russia but called the incident part of a hybrid war being waged on Europe. Relations between Russia and the West collapsed after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed reports in German media that the government would blame Russia and could prepare new sanctions. Read more: Chancellor unveils new actions to stop Russia’s evasion of economic sanctions Read more: Modi confronts Putin and tells him to 'move from endless war to the end of war'

Johann Wadephul (CDU), German Foreign Minister, gives a press statement in a destroyed metro depot in the city of Kharkiv on August 23, 2026. Picture: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek for the German Federal Foreign Office via Getty Images

They did not disclose details of the proposed sanctions. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stopped short of fully confirming the reports during a visit to Algeria but signalled that new measures against Russia were being contemplated. When he returns to Germany later on Tuesday he is due to hold a press conference alongside Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt. "There is no overreaction on our part, but there is a response when we are attacked," Wadephul said. "Russia must understand that Germany is a stabilising force in Europe — one that is always ready to negotiate but will not be intimidated in any way."