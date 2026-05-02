Boris Pistorius called on Europe to shoulder more responsibility for security, after the US announced it would withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Germany's defence minister has said it was "foreseeable" that the US would withdraw 5,000 troops from its country and said Europe must take "greater responsibility" for security.

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Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, told reporters that it was "in our interest and in the interest of the United States," but added: "It was foreseeable that the US would withdraw troops from Europe, including Germany. "We Europeans must take greater responsibility for our security." It comes after the Pentagon confirmed on Friday that the soldiers would be pulled from Germany, as a rift over the Iran war widens between Donald Trump and Europe. Read more: Britain 'can't return to status quo after Iran war shocks,' Starmer says as he battles for premiership Read more: Iran can play at World Cup, insists Donald Trump

Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Picture: Getty

The Pentagon said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over the next six to twelve months. President Trump had earlier threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the US in talks to end the two-month-old war. Trump has also indicated he plans to reduce Washington's military presence in Italy and Spain as well. Germany plays host to the US' biggest basing location in Europe with around 35,000 active duty personnel. The withdrawal of the troops is expected to take around six to 12 months. Pistorius added that his country was "on the right track" in taking steps to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities.

The Pentagon said the reduction would bring US troop levels in Europe back to roughly pre-2022 levels, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a buildup by then President Joe Biden. Trump has singled out Germany even as he has harshly criticised other NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict. Germany plays host to the US' biggest basing location in Europe with around 35,000 active duty personnel. The withdrawal of the troops is expected to take around six to 12 months. Pistorius added that his country was "on the right track" in taking steps to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities.

President Donald Trump speaking at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Friday. Picture: Alamy