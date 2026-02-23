It is estimated that sickness costs German employers €82bn (£71bn) every year

Friedrich Merz wants to ban Germans phoning in sick from work. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes to ban workers from calling in sick in a bid to tackle the country's soaring rate of workplace absence.

Mr Merz has long believed the issue is harming Germany's economy after it was revealed its population takes an average of 15 sick days per year. Employees are able to get signed off for five days on full pay with just a phone call to a doctor’s office, which has been in place since the start of the Covid pandemic. The Chancellor’s Christian Democrats (CDU) party now voted unanimously to end the practice at its party conference. Read more: Younger and lower-paid workers hit hardest by rising labour costs, figures show Read more: Businesses need reforms amid ‘similar pressure to pandemic’, committee warns

Germans take an average of 15 sick days off a year. Picture: Alamy

If the CDU's new proposals are approved, employees will have to visit a doctor in person before being declared unfit to work. The party have claimed workers were more likely to take "the edge-of-the-bed-decision in favour of calling in sick" if getting a sick note was easy. The country also allows up to 41 days off covered by employers before insurers start paying, with the Institute for the Economy (IW) estimating that sickness costs German employers €82bn (£71bn) every year. Mr Merz's comments in January caused controversy when he said: “We must all achieve a higher level of economic output together than we are currently achieving." He also questioned then if so many sick days were really necessary as Health Minister Nina Warken announced a critical review of the current policy.