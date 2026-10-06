August Hanning is accused of illegally acquiring classified documents and selling them on to a foreign intelligence service

By Issy Clarke

The former head of Germany's foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of espionage and treason.

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Police officers stationed at the entrance of August Hanning's home . Picture: Alamy

Manfred D was due to appear before judges at the federal court of justice in Karlsruhe later on Tuesday. Mr Hanning is scheduled to appear before judges on Wednesday. Several properties connected to both men were being searched by authorities on Tuesday. German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that the data included sensitive situation assessments, secret papers from foreign partner agencies, and reportedly material on the Iranian nuclear programme and the Russian army.

Mr Hanning is scheduled to appear before judges on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The paper quoted security sources saying that some of the information came from partner foreign intelligence agencies. The prosecutor's statement said: “The current findings suggest that, over the years, Manfred D provided Hanning with approximately 2,000 documents, many of which contained classified information to be used exclusively by the federal intelligence service for internal purposes, particularly for executive intelligence briefings". They believe Hanning intended to sell the documents as part of a private consulting role he had built up, it added. The statement continued: “On one occasion, Hanning used classified intelligence provided by Manfred D to draft an analysis for an officer of a foreign intelligence service.

Steakhouse heiress Christina Block . Picture: Alamy