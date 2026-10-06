Germany’s former spy chief arrested for treason
August Hanning is accused of illegally acquiring classified documents and selling them on to a foreign intelligence service
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The former head of Germany's foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of espionage and treason.
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August Hanning, 80, is accused of illegally acquiring classified documents and selling the information to a foreign intelligence service, prosecutors said.
He served as president of the federal intelligence service (BND) between December 1998 and November 2005.
His former chief of staff, named as Manfred D, has also been arrested on suspicion of providing classified documents to Mr Hanning after he left the agency in exchange for payment.
The two men were detained during separate raids on Tuesday morning.
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Manfred D was due to appear before judges at the federal court of justice in Karlsruhe later on Tuesday.
Mr Hanning is scheduled to appear before judges on Wednesday.
Several properties connected to both men were being searched by authorities on Tuesday.
German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that the data included sensitive situation assessments, secret papers from foreign partner agencies, and reportedly material on the Iranian nuclear programme and the Russian army.
The paper quoted security sources saying that some of the information came from partner foreign intelligence agencies.
The prosecutor's statement said: “The current findings suggest that, over the years, Manfred D provided Hanning with approximately 2,000 documents, many of which contained classified information to be used exclusively by the federal intelligence service for internal purposes, particularly for executive intelligence briefings".
They believe Hanning intended to sell the documents as part of a private consulting role he had built up, it added.
The statement continued: “On one occasion, Hanning used classified intelligence provided by Manfred D to draft an analysis for an officer of a foreign intelligence service.
“It has yet to be determined if the material reached the intended recipient.”
Prosecutors did not state who Manfred D and Mr Hanning were suspected of spying for.
The allegations emerged through Mr Hanning's involvement in the case of Christina Block, a steakhouse heiress on trial for ordering the kidnapping of her two children from her estranged husband in Denmark.
Mr Hanning and a retired police officer were accused of accepting an £100,000 payment from Ms Block in exchange for returning the children over the border.
His property was searched in September 2025, which led to the accusations of espionage.