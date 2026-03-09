The former Sinn Féin leader appeared to arrive wearing a bullet-proof vest, and was driven into the car park.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Gerry Adams was “directly responsible for and complicit” in the decisions made by the Provisional IRA to detonate bombs in England, the High Court has heard.

Arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday, Adams wore what appeared to be a bullet-proof vest, and was driven into the car park. John Clark, a victim of the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London, Jonathan Ganesh, a 1996 London Docklands bombing victim, and Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing in Manchester, all allege that Mr Adams was a leading member of the Provisional IRA on those dates, including of its Army Council. The three men are bringing legal action against the former Sinn Fein president and are seeking £1 in damages. Mr Adams denies that he had any role in the Provisional IRA and is opposing the claim. The court in London heard that the three men want to show how Mr Adams was involved in the Provisional IRA “in the course of that conflict and to show on the balance of probabilities that he was as involved as the people who planted and detonated those bombs”. Read more: Iran war LIVE: Starmer says economy 'well placed' as oil over $100 a barrel Read more: Scotland's busiest station closed 'until further notice' with all services cancelled as vape shop inferno causes historic building to collapse Opening her case on Monday, Anne Studd KC, representing the men, also said Mr Adams was “directly responsible for and complicit in those decisions made by that organisation to detonate bombs on the British mainland in 1973 and 1996”. In written submissions, Ms Studd said: “The defendant carefully draws a distinction between being a member of ‘the Army’ and being a member of Sinn Fein.

“In reality, the evidence will demonstrate that this was not the clear either/or choice as the defendant would have you believe. “For many individuals, we say, including Mr Adams, that was a distinction without a difference.” Ms Studd told the court that a “jigsaw” of evidence from those who knew Mr Adams and those who knew of him will prove the case against him. She added: “The claimants’ case is that none of these bombings in the United Kingdom mainland took place without the knowledge and agreement of the defendant in his role in the Provisional IRA and latterly as a member of the seven-man Army Council." She concluded: “There is no doubt that the defendant contributed to the peace in Northern Ireland, but the claimants say that on the evidence he also contributed to the war.” Lawyers for Mr Adams, who denies the claims, said Mr Adams “played an instrumental role in the peace process which culminated in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998, which brought an end to the decades-long conflict”.

