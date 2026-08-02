Ghana Party in the Park in Copthall Playing Fields, Barnet, was shut down on Saturday evening.

Picture: TikTok/@be_honest36

By Flaminia Luck

Three people are in hospital and 23 others have been injured following a stampede at a festival in North London.

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Ghana Party in the Park in Copthall Playing Fields, Barnet, was shut down on Saturday evening following overcrowding concerns. A fire near the site's entrance meant the festival gates had to be closed, leading to a crowd building up and then surging when they were reopened. Police, firefighters, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were all deployed to the chaotic scene. Emergency services provided medical care, including CPR, to 23 festivalgoers.

A fire near the entrance cause a crowd surge. Picture: TikTok/@lasmidbwoy_

Ghana Party in the Park is an annual outdoor festival for the Ghanaian diaspora in London. Operating since 2005, their website describes it as a “cultural festival celebrating the very best of Ghanaian music, culture, food, fashion and community”. The event draws more than 8,000 guests, according to the London Assembly.

In a statement on released on Sunday, the festival's organisers said: "Following the unfortunate incident at today's event, we wish to provide an update regarding the abrupt closure of Ghana Party in the Park. "The decision to close the festival was made solely on the grounds of health and safety. "Officers from the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade responded to a major incident on site. "Following discussions with the emergency services and our health and safety team, it was agreed that closing the festival was the safest option in order to protect all attendees. "We would like to clarify that there were no incidents of stabbing and deaths as being speculated. "The safety and wellbeing of our attendees, staff, artists, contractors, and partners remains our utmost priority. We thank everyone for their cooperation and understanding during this difficult situation. "We wish all those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery, and safe journey back home to everyone. Further updates will be shared through our official Ghana Party in the Park channels as more information becomes available.