Award-winning rapper Ghetts is facing further charges of dangerous driving on the day he allegedly killed a young man in a hit-and-run collision.

He now faces two further charges of dangerous driving before and after the crash on October 18.

Clarke-Samuel was initially charged with a single count of causing Mr Tamang's death by dangerous driving.

The grime artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, allegedly failed to stop after his BMW hit 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in north-east London.

It is alleged he was driving dangerously in Tavistock Place and other roads in Camden, north London.

The collision involving Mr Tamang happened on Redbridge Lane, Ilford, north-east London at around 11.33pm.

Afterwards, it is alleged Clarke-Samuel continued to drive dangerously in Worcester Crescent, Redbridge, on the journey back to his home in King's Avenue, Woodford, east London.

Police attended the defendant's address in Woodford early the next day.

The black BMW, allegedly registered and insured in the defendant's name, was said to have been significantly damaged

On Monday, Clarke-Samuel appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from Pentonville prison wearing a plain, grey short-sleeved T-shirt.

He spoke to confirm his name as members of Mr Tamang's family watched in the court, having travelled from Nepal.

Adjourning the case, Judge Nigel Lickley KC said: "I'm not going to ask you to enter your pleas today, but I will require you to enter your pleas on December 8, that is the next hearing."

The judge said Clarke-Samuel could appear in court by videolink again next time as he remanded him in custody.

Mr Tamang was an only child and his parents had sent him to the UK to receive an education.

Ghetts is a rapper and songwriter who has collaborated on tracks with Skepta, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, and performed at Glastonbury multiple times including in 2024.

He won best male act at the 2021 Mobo Awards and received the Mobo pioneer award in 2024.