Ghislaine Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition before the powerful House Oversight Committee as it investigates her links to peadophile Jeffrey Epstein.

She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, conspiracy and other crimes committed while in the service of Epstein.

During a 10 minute hearing, Maxwell, 64, answered no questions while appearing virtually from a federal prison camp in Texas.

Read More: Ghislaine Maxwell seen languishing inside prison cell in new Epstein files footage

Read More: Ghislaine Maxwell admits infamous photo of Andrew with arm around Virginia Giuffre's waist is real

Those present at the hearing said the British socialite's lawyer used the opportunity to "campaign" for a pardon from President Donald Trump.

In a post on X after the questioning, Maxwell's legal representative, David Markus, said his client would be "prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump".

Mr Markus also said: "Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters.

"For example, both President Trump and President (Bill) Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing.

"Ms Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation."

Following the hearing, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said: "Unfortunately, she had an opportunity today to answer questions that every American has, questions that would be very important in this investigation, and she chose to invoke her Fifth Amendment."

The House Oversight Committee forced Maxwell to sit for a recorded deposition as part of its ongoing investigation into the government’s handling of the cases against Epstein and Maxwell. Some lawmakers have accused officials of covering up information to protect other high-profile individuals.

Maxwell was found guilty in December 2021 of being an accomplice in Epstein's scheme to sexually traffic and exploit female minors.