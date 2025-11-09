Ghislaine Maxwell 'much happier' in low security prison amid claims of 'VIP treatment'
Disgraced socialite and girlfriend of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been moved to a low security prison in Texas
Leaked emails shared with US politicians reveal Ghislaine Maxwell says she is "much, much happier" since moving to a minimum-security prison in Texas.
Listen to this article
The disgraced British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is serving a 20-year sentence in the US for sex trafficking.
She was moved to the all-women's Federal Prison Camp Bryan just six days after being interviewed by the Justice Department in July - despite the fact that prisoners convicted of sex offences should not be held in such facilities.
The move was immediately condemned by current and former federal Bureau of Prisons employees, who said it was very unusual for prisoners with sex offences to be incarcerated in such an unconstrained setting.
The move has triggered claims that Maxwell is receiving "VIP treatment", with the facility reportedly providing perks to the ex-socialite including meals sent to her dormitory room, late-night workouts and permission to shower when other inmates are in bed.
Writing to a relative, Maxwell said the food is "legions better" and "the place is clean, the staff polite".
"I haven't heard or seen the usual foul language or screaming accompanied by threats levelled by inmates by anyone.
"I have not seen a single fight, drug deal, passed out person or naked inmate running around or several of them congregating in a shower! In other words, I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland's looking glass!
“I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.”
The 63-year-old convicted criminal contrasted this with the previous prison she was held at, FCI Tallahassee, located in Florida.
Sent there following her 2021 conviction for procuring underage girls for the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell had described possums falling from the ceilings and frying on ovens, and then mingling with the food being served in the facility.
There are reports that some of Maxwell's inmates have been threatened should they speak about her to the media, with suggestions that at least one inmate has been transferred as consequence.
Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, criticised the coverage of Maxwell's emails in the media, calling it "tabloid behaviour, not responsible reporting".
"Anyone still interested in that kind of gossip reveals far more about themselves than about Ghislaine. It's time to get over the fact that she is in a safer facility. We should want that for everyone," he said.
Maxwell's brother Ian said their messages were "private by their very nature" - and if they were sent to a reporter, "they were stolen and leaked without authorisation".
The US Justice Department is yet to comment on the situation with Maxwell.
Public attention on the Epstein scandal has recently led to the King stripping former prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his royal titles, as well as forcing him to move out of Royal Lodge.
It comes as consequence of renewed scrutiny over Andrew's relationship with Epstein, following Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir was published last month.
In the book, Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking under Epstein’, detailed three sexual encounters she alleged she had with Andrew when she was 17 - claims Andrew has repeatedly denied.
Leaked emails from February 2011 also surfaced last month, with Andrew allegedly telling Epstein “we are in this together”. The email was dated a day after a photograph was published of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre — then Virginia Roberts — alongside Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend.