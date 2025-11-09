Disgraced socialite and girlfriend of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been moved to a low security prison in Texas

Maxwell has been moved to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Leaked emails shared with US politicians reveal Ghislaine Maxwell says she is "much, much happier" since moving to a minimum-security prison in Texas.

The disgraced British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is serving a 20-year sentence in the US for sex trafficking. She was moved to the all-women's Federal Prison Camp Bryan just six days after being interviewed by the Justice Department in July - despite the fact that prisoners convicted of sex offences should not be held in such facilities. The move was immediately condemned by current and former federal Bureau of Prisons employees, who said it was very unusual for prisoners with sex offences to be incarcerated in such an unconstrained setting. The move has triggered claims that Maxwell is receiving "VIP treatment", with the facility reportedly providing perks to the ex-socialite including meals sent to her dormitory room, late-night workouts and permission to shower when other inmates are in bed. Read more: Minister urges Andrew to tell Congress what he knows about Epstein Read more: US soldiers based in Germany told to use food banks as pay halted by government shutdown

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for sex trafficking minor girls for Jeffrey Epstein, both pictured. Picture: Alamy

Writing to a relative, Maxwell said the food is "legions better" and "the place is clean, the staff polite". "I haven't heard or seen the usual foul language or screaming accompanied by threats levelled by inmates by anyone. "I have not seen a single fight, drug deal, passed out person or naked inmate running around or several of them congregating in a shower! In other words, I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland's looking glass! “I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.” The 63-year-old convicted criminal contrasted this with the previous prison she was held at, FCI Tallahassee, located in Florida. Sent there following her 2021 conviction for procuring underage girls for the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell had described possums falling from the ceilings and frying on ovens, and then mingling with the food being served in the facility.

Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured, is reportedly receiving perks in her new prison including meals in her room, late-night workouts and permission to shower when other inmates are in bed. Picture: Alamy

There are reports that some of Maxwell's inmates have been threatened should they speak about her to the media, with suggestions that at least one inmate has been transferred as consequence. Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, criticised the coverage of Maxwell's emails in the media, calling it "tabloid behaviour, not responsible reporting". "Anyone still interested in that kind of gossip reveals far more about themselves than about Ghislaine. It's time to get over the fact that she is in a safer facility. We should want that for everyone," he said. Maxwell's brother Ian said their messages were "private by their very nature" - and if they were sent to a reporter, "they were stolen and leaked without authorisation". The US Justice Department is yet to comment on the situation with Maxwell.

Undated photo issued by the US Department of Justice (left-right) of the Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. The well-known photo shows the ex-prince next to Giuffre. It was reportedly taken inside Maxwell's Mayfair home. Picture: Alamy