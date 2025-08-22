The US Department of Justice has released the audio recording and transcript of an interview with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the materials were being released “in the interest of transparency”.

The transcript and audio recording reveals the two day interview conducted by officials on July 24 and 25 about "100 different individuals".

Deputy Attorney Blanche, Trump's former criminal defence lawyer, interviewed Maxwell, 63, in Florida where she was serving a 20-year prison sentence

In the transcripts, Maxwell insists she did not witness US President Donald Trump or former president Bill Clinton do anything inappropriate.

She told Mr Blanche she does "not believe" Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Maxwell claimed she never saw Epstein taking photos or videos to later blackmail his guests.

"Did you ever hear, when you were present for conversations that Mr Epstein was having, or others were having, anybody accuse him of blackmailing them or of trying to extort them, because of something Mr Epstein knew?" Mr

Blanche asked.

"No," Maxwell replied.

Read More: Donald Trump's 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant jail faces closure