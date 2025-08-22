Ghislaine Maxwell interview transcript revealed by US justice department
The US Department of Justice has released the audio recording and transcript of an interview with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the materials were being released “in the interest of transparency”.
The transcript and audio recording reveals the two day interview conducted by officials on July 24 and 25 about "100 different individuals".
Deputy Attorney Blanche, Trump's former criminal defence lawyer, interviewed Maxwell, 63, in Florida where she was serving a 20-year prison sentence
In the transcripts, Maxwell insists she did not witness US President Donald Trump or former president Bill Clinton do anything inappropriate.
She told Mr Blanche she does "not believe" Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.
Maxwell claimed she never saw Epstein taking photos or videos to later blackmail his guests.
"Did you ever hear, when you were present for conversations that Mr Epstein was having, or others were having, anybody accuse him of blackmailing them or of trying to extort them, because of something Mr Epstein knew?" Mr
Blanche asked.
"No," Maxwell replied.
In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.https://t.co/TQW5migemm— Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 22, 2025
Maxwell recently asked the Supreme Court to review her case opposed by the Department of Justice.
Her lawyers argued she should never have been charged, citing a 2008 plea deal struck between Epstein and federal prosecutors.
This comes as Trump's Justice Department has come under fire for its handling of the Epstein files, with the public demanding answers about the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking ring.
Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, told reporters outside the courthouse at time time of the interviews: "Ghislaine answered every single question asked of her over the last day and a half, she answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability."
“She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question So we’re very proud of her.”
The US government claimed in July no Epstein "client list" exists and reiterated the FBI's findings that the convicted sex offender took his own life in jail.
The comments sparked uproar amongst Trump's own supporters, who are demanding justice for Epstein’s victims and punishment for his enablers.