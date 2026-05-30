Questions have been raised on Capitol Hill over the transfer of jailed Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum security prison.

She also praised Mr Trump, calling him a “gentleman in all respects”.

In subsequently released transcripts, she repeatedly denied witnessing any sexually inappropriate behaviour involving Donald Trump, who has faced scrutiny over his past friendship with late sex offender Epstein, which the president has said ended decades ago.

Mr Blanche meeting Maxwell over two days last July raised eyebrows at the time, with lawyers casting doubt on the credibility on any information she gave because of the strong motivation to seek leniency.

A Congressman investigating the scandal said moving the convicted British socialite to a less restrictive facility “seemed too coincidental” shortly after she was interviewed by then deputy attorney general Todd Blanche.

A short time after the interviews, Maxwell was moved from a low-security federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas.

Mr Blanche later defended the transfer, highlighting threats made against her.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence in the US for luring young girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

The paedophile financier was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled as a suicide.

Questions over the treatment of Maxwell in jail were raised again after former attorney general Pam Bondi gave evidence behind closed doors to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee about the handling of the Epstein investigation and the bungled release of documents.

In her opening statement, Ms Bondi said it was her deputy, Mr Blanche, who is now the acting attorney general, who had overseen the process to publish the case files, required under a law passed by Congress.

She called it “an enormously complicated and labour-intensive process” and conceded the department had made redaction errors.

Ms Bondi also distanced herself from Maxwell’s jail transfer, according to Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, who sits on the committee.

Speaking outside the hearing, Mr Subramanyam said: “She said she wasn’t involved at all in the process of moving her (Maxwell), moving her to another prison, but she wasn’t sure if that new prison was even a lower security prison, which factually it is.

“She said that these things happen all the time because you want to protect some of these folks in prison.

“Well, that’s true, but do we really need to protect Ghislaine Maxwell right after she just talked to Todd Blanche about the Epstein files.

“It seemed too coincidental, but again she doesn’t recall a lot of other things. It was a really unimpressive and disappointing interview today, but not surprising to us.”

Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, said: “We asked questions about Ghislaine Maxwell and the transfer and again she referred those questions to Todd Blanche and the Bureau of Prisons.

“So let’s be clear, we have many questions for Mr Blanche and for the Bureau of Prisons that yet Republicans are refusing to ask.

“Why was she transferred to a less secure facility?

“And Ms Bondi claims to have no knowledge of the actual transfer, no knowledge that it was a less secure prison, and didn’t know about it until she found out after the fact, and then refused to answer additional questions.”