Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers have urged the US government to not release the Epstein files as it would harm her bid for a retrial.

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking after she was found guilty of recruiting and grooming young women and girls. The disgraced socialite’s lawyers are vying to get her a retrial - but say the prospect of the Epstein files being released would do severe damage to her chances. “Releasing the grand jury materials from her case, which contain untested and unproven allegations, would create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial,” Maxwell’s lawyers said. Her team has previously urged judges overseeing her case to keep grand jury materials that led to a criminal indictment sealed. “Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not,” her lawyers wrote in a court filing in August. Read more: Inside Epstein's private island as Democrats reveal never-before-seen images showing paedophile's lair Read more: Jeffrey Epstein allegedly plotted to have Andrew and Fergie killed because 'they knew too much'

The argued public interest in the Epstein case “cannot justify a broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy in a case where the defendant is alive, her legal options are viable, and her due process rights remain”. The term Epstein Files refers to several batches of court documents and government files related to Jeffrey Epstein that have been released or unsealed at different times. The US Department of Justice has until mid-December to release all the remaining files. More than 20,000 documents relating to Epstein have been released so far, although many are heavily redacted. Recently released emails sent by Epstein himself before his death suggest Donald Trump knew of his crimes and even “spent hours” with one of his victims. Separate emails seemingly confirmed the now-infamous picture of the former Prince Andrew with Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre was real. Many people believe the Epstein Files contain what amounts to the sex offender’s contact book and would implicate many rich and powerful people in his crimes if they were released - this is unconfirmed.

