Disgraced Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is preparing to appeal to President Donald Trump to commute her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, reports claim.

After the letter was revealed, Representative Jamie Raskin, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, demanded answers from Mr Trump about any potential appeal to him.

Trump has repeatedly refused to rule out a pardon for the former socialite.

"I am struggling to keep it all together as it is big and there are so many attachments," Maxwell wrote in the email.

An email allegedly sent to her lawyer with the subject "commutation application" has been reviewed by NBC News, indicating she is preparing a plea to Mr Trump.

Congressman Raskin also slammed reports that Maxwell's recent move to a low-security lock-up has resulted in her receiving perks despite her convictions.

She was moved to the all-women's Federal Prison Camp Bryan just six days after being interviewed by the Justice Department in July - despite the fact that prisoners convicted of sex offences should not be held in such facilities.

The move was immediately condemned by current and former federal Bureau of Prisons employees, who said it was very unusual for prisoners with sex offences to be incarcerated in such an unconstrained setting.

The move has triggered claims that Maxwell is receiving "VIP treatment", with the facility reportedly providing perks to the ex-socialite including meals sent to her dormitory room, late-night workouts and permission to shower when other inmates are in bed.

"You should not grant any form of clemency to this convicted and unrepentant sex offender," Mr Raskin wrote.

"Your administration should not be providing her with room service, with puppies to play with, with federal law enforcement officials waiting on her every need, or with any special treatment or institutional privilege at all."

The planned appeal comes after a whistleblower provided the convicted sex offender's letter to NBC News.

Trump is under pressure to rule out early release for the 63-year-old who was sentenced in 2022 following paedophile financier Epstein's suicide.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the administration "does not comment on potential clemency requests. As President Trump has stated, pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell is not something he has thought about".

Asked previously about clemency, Mr Trump said: "I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I'd have to take a look at it."