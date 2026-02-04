Ghislaine Maxwell has admitted the infamous 2001 photo of Andrew with his arm around his Virginia Giuffre is real. Picture: Virginia Roberts Giuffre

By Flaminia Luck

Ghislaine Maxwell admitted in an email that the infamous photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with his arm around his Virginia Giuffre is real.

The former Duke of York has long disputed the image's authenticity and claimed it may have been faked. This claim was central to the defence he tried to put over in his disastrous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, where he also claimed he doesn't sweat. Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, alleges she was forced to have sex with Andrew on at least three occasions. Today a bombshell email came to light from Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine - who is currently serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison - where she said she was "stating for the record as fact" that not only had she introduced Andrew to Giuffre but that the photograph was taken at her London home the same night. Her admission, unearthed by the Daily Mail, comes as a blow to Andrew, who memorably claimed he was in Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, with his daughter, the day he was alleged to have met 17-year-old Guiffre. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and denied having ever met Giuffre.

Drafting a statement in the face of "relentless media harassment", Maxwell detailed how she introduced what is thought to be Giuffre to Andrew, which she sent to paedophile financier Epstein. The statement reads: "In 2001 I was in London when (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. "A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family. I never asked to give him a massage. The emails were written days after Giuffre first launched her legal claim in the US in January 2015 accusing Maxwell of recruiting her as a "sex slave". Maxwell claims she was compelled to speak out due to the "salacious claims" made against her.

Ghislaine Maxwell wrote a draft statement which she sent to Epstein. Picture: US DEPT OF JUSTICE

The statement also details how she met presumed to be Giuffre: "I met (redacted) when she was working at the Mar-A-Largo Country Club. "I understood that she was at least 18 and was a masseuse not least because of her talking about her 67 year old girlfriend. "Mr Epstein was at that time looking for a part-time masseuse. I asked if she would be interested in applying for the job and she was. She subsequently came to Mr Epstein's house with her mother and brother. "Ms (redacted) was interviewed by Mr Epstein. I was not present as I remained with her mother chatting until the interview concluded." He has not publicly responded to the second set of allegations. Read more: Andrew and Epstein ‘asked exotic dancer for a threesome at paedophile financier’s Florida home’ Read more: Moving day for Andrew as removal trucks depart Royal Lodge for Sandringham - as new neighbours 'less than impressed'

Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . Picture: Alamy

Virginia Giuffre previously alleged after being forced to have sex with the Duke, he got up and "thanked" her. She continued: "I sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty." She said she was 17 years old and working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when she was approached by Maxwell to train as a massage therapist. The former prince paid millions of pounds to Giuffre in 2022 to settle a civil court claim in the US without admitting liability. Giuffre, 41, died by suicide and was found at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia, last April, where she had been living for the past few years.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly moves out of Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book from Giuffre. Earlier today, removal trucks were seen departing Andrew's former Royal Lodge residence. It comes as police continue to investigate claims that an alleged victim of Epstein was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew in 2010. The revelations have led to the former Prince being kicked out of the Royal Lodge, with one woman's lawyer claiming in recent days that she was trafficked by Epstein to the former Prince's Royal Lodge residence in Windsor, Berkshire.

Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump [L] at Mar-a-Lago. Picture: Getty

Further details of the former prince's relationship with the paedophile financier emerged after more than three million papers relating to the late Epstein were made public last Friday. Images included appear to show him crouched over an unidentified woman in what seems to be Epstein’s New York mansion.

Recently released files show Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman. Picture: US DEPT OF JUSTICE