Ghost brokers are not real brokers; they are criminals trying to scam people.

'Ghost brokers' targeting young drivers with fake car insurance ads. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Young drivers aged 17 to 25 are being warned about “ghost broking” scams, as a survey reveals that around half (49%) have bought insurance through social media or messaging apps.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around four in 10 (39%) young drivers surveyed said they would not feel confident in spotting the signs of a fake policy, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said. Ghost brokers are not real brokers; they are criminals trying to scam people and sell bogus insurance policies through social media and messaging platforms. They often target young people and students who may have less experience of buying insurance policies. Young motorists, who often pay more for insurance, may be tempted by a cheaper deal, but the policies ghost brokers sell are either entirely fake or have had falsified details entered. Criminals may also cancel the policy shortly after purchase. Read more: Inflation drops back by more than forecast as energy offsets Iran war fuel hit Read more: Young people ‘unforgivably failed’ as 500,000 turn up at A&E amid mental health crisis

Ghost brokers are not real brokers, they are criminals trying to scam people . Picture: Alamy

This leaves the person buying the policy unknowingly left uninsured and at risk of prosecution, fines, and even having their car seized. More than two-fifths (45%) of young people surveyed said they generally trust products or services bought through social media. One in seven (15%) said they find it difficult to fit insurance into their monthly budget. The FCA is urging young drivers to be wary of offers that sound too good to be true and to avoid deals available only on social media and messaging platforms. Genuine sellers should have a legitimate website, phone number and address, the FCA said. It also suggested that people check the firm’s contact details match those listed on the FCA’s Firm Checker tool, which can be found on its website, to make sure they are dealing with the genuine firm.